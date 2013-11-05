WASHINGTON Nov 5 Twitter Inc and 11 other
technology companies have enough stock-option tax breaks to
avoid paying billions of dollars in taxes over the next several
years, a consumer group said on Tuesday.
Citizens for Tax Justice, a left-leaning tax activist and
research group, said it analyzed U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission 2012 filings for 11 public technology companies and
Twitter, which is planning an initial public offering this week.
CTJ said the companies have stockpiled enough unused tax
breaks for executive stock options to eliminate all income taxes
on the next $11.4 billion of U.S. income they collectively earn.
When employees are paid in corporate stock options, the
issuing companies can take a tax deduction for the difference
between what the employees pay for the options and what the
stocks are worth when the options are exercised years later.
"Tax breaks for executive stock options have become an
increasingly effective corporate tax avoidance tool," CTJ said.
Twitter has $107 million of unused stock option deductions
it can apply to future earnings, the report said.
Facebook Inc has $2.2 billion in unused tax breaks
that may be used to offset future income, meaning the company's
next $6.2 billion in U.S. earnings could be tax free, CTJ said.
Twitter and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests
for comment on Tuesday.
CTJ praised pending legislation sponsored by Senator Carl
Levin, a Michigan Democrat, that would pare back the stock
option tax break to some extent.
"The most sensible long-term step would be to repeal the
stock option tax break entirely, but Levin's bill is a welcome
step in that direction," CTJ said.