By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, June 27 The Senate's top Democratic
and Republican tax-writers, undertaking a rewrite of the U.S.
tax code, on Thursday challenged their Senate colleagues to
justify keeping popular tax breaks versus lowering rates.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Montana
Democrat, and the committee's top Republican, Orrin Hatch of
Utah, wrote lawmakers in a "dear colleague" letter that they
were starting their bill with a "blank slate."
That means starting with a tax code with unspecified, but
potentially substantially lower, rates and none of the hundreds
of tax breaks that are embedded in the code now, according to
the letter.
The duo gave lawmakers until July 26 to make their arguments
for putting various so-called tax expenditures - from the
politically popular mortgage interest deduction to business
breaks such as the research and development tax credit - into
the bill.
Such tax breaks cost the U.S. government about $1.3 trillion
a year. After three years and dozens of congressional hearings
about overhauling the code, Baucus and Hatch said to their
colleagues: "Now it is your turn ... We need your ideas and
partnership to get tax reform over the finish line."
The goal is to pass a bill in this Congress, which ends at
the end of 2014, aides said.
Personal income tax rates range from 10 percent to 40
percent. The top corporate income tax rate is 35 percent.
Baucus' counterpart in the U.S. House of Representatives,
Republican Dave Camp of Michigan, has pledged to pass
legislation this year out of his Ways and Means Committee.
Camp's aim is to cut the top rates to 25 percent, though
there is some debate among Democrats and experts about how
feasible that is, given the support for many tax breaks.
Baucus and Hatch are not setting a goal on rates.
A major stumbling block remains. Democrats and Republicans
largely concur on the need to revamp the outdated tax code, but
they differ on whether new revenue should be raised and which
tax breaks should be scrapped to offset lower rates.
Indeed, they sidestepped the question of whether any revenue
raised from eliminating breaks should be used for deficit
reduction, or if all of it should be used to trim rates.
Despite the enthusiasm of tax-writing lawmakers,
congressional leaders of both parties have been wary, largely
due to these divisions.
Staffers for both senators said their party leaders back the
clean slate approach.
Corporate lobbyists were abuzz about the effort all week.
They have been forming alliances for the past year to make the
case for their particular interests.
MATH PROBLEM
Baucus and Hatch are essentially setting up a math problem
for lawmakers. Based on analysis by the nonpartisan Joint
Committee on Taxation (JCT), they told colleagues that adding
back in individual tax breaks worth $2 trillion over 10 years
would lead to raising each tax bracket rate back up by between
1.3 and 2.2 percentage points.
"The carrot is the rate reduction," said Maya MacGuineas,
president of the business-backed Committee for a Responsible
Federal Budget, who praised the approach. "You can't get rid of
the home mortgage interest deduction just to get rid of it."
On the individual side of the tax code, the biggest tax
breaks include the tax exclusion for employer-provided health
care and pensions, and the home mortgage interest deduction.
Adding back in $200 billion in corporate tax breaks would
require raising the rate back up by 1.5 percentage points,
according to JCT.
The biggest tax breaks on the corporate side include tax
deferral of profit from foreign units of U.S. multinational
companies and faster write-off for depreciation of equipment.