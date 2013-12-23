WASHINGTON Dec 23 New York this month became
the fourth U.S. state to regulate unlicensed tax return
preparers, at a time when consumer advocates are pushing for
more state oversight as a federal crackdown stalled.
Nearly 80 million Americans pay someone to prepare their tax
returns. While most of this work goes smoothly, some does not.
Tax return preparation problems - some inadvertent and some
deliberate - occur frequently among small, mom-and-pop tax
return firms, according to government watchdogs.
About a third of the $9.4-billion tax preparation market is
controlled by H&R Block Inc and three other large
companies, with the remaining two-thirds split between licensed
and unlicensed preparers, said research group IBISWorld Inc.
Seeking to regulate the business for the first time, the
U.S. Internal Revenue Service earlier this year tried to impose
new testing and continuing education requirements on the
estimated 350,000 unlicensed preparers nationwide.
But that effort was blocked in January after a lawsuit was
filed by a libertarian group opposed to the rules. The Obama
administration has appealed. A decision is expected soon.
In the meantime, interest in state oversight is growing,
said David Williams, chief tax officer at Intuit Inc,
which sells tax preparation software.
"You're seeing the advocacy community step up and shift
focus from the federal government to getting the states to do
this," said Williams, former IRS tax preparer office director.
Joining California, Oregon and Maryland in imposing
regulations, New York will require independent preparers to pass
a competency test and take continuing education classes.
Among the new rules, New York tax preparers cannot charge
"an unconscionable fee" and must adhere to "best practices"
according to the New York Department of Taxation and Finance web
site.
The state's rules, which became effective Dec. 11, carry
possible criminal penalties.
Eventually, New Yorkers will be able to look up their tax
preparer on the department's web site to see if he or she is
complying with the rules.
"We will be investigating complaints, assessing penalties
seeking criminal prosecution," among other disciplinary
actions, said Geoffrey Gloak, a spokesman for the department.
The New York rules may face a court challenge, as well, from
the Institute for Justice, the group that sued over the IRS
rules, said a lawyer with the group.
Dan Alban, who is representing the institute in its case
against the IRS, said: "We're always concerned when states
impose burdensome licensing schemes ... These regulations
certainly raise those same concerns."
In November, The National Consumer Law Center, a
consumer-advocacy group, reported on examples of unlicensed tax
preparer problems and called for states to enact their own
rules.
Chi Chi Wu, a lawyer and author of the NCLC report, said
states lose tax revenue to fraudulent preparers. The institute's
attack on preparer rules is a threat to consumers, she said.
"We shouldn't be sympathetic to a mom-and-pop shop if it's
making a lot of mistakes or committing fraud," Wu said.