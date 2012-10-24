BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
Oct 24 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday state tax measures on the Nov. 6 election ballot are unlikely to immediately affect the credit quality of state or local governments.
S&P said it believes measures targeting state revenues and education spending in California will be the most significant.
But, the rating agency added that, due to a phasing-in of the measures' effects or narrow changes to existing frameworks, "none of this election's measures are likely to immediately affect state or local government credit quality".
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents