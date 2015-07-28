By Kevin Drawbaugh and Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, July 28
WASHINGTON, July 28 The U.S. Congress is setting
the stage for months of debate on a tax break for overseas
corporate profits, a perennial proposal made over by being
linked to another issue, funding for highway construction.
The tax-break-for-road-funding package has backers but also
many critics in Washington. By the end of 2015, it could provide
a short-term highway funding solution and have a long-lasting
impact on corporate tax policy.
Or it could founder on the rocks of fiscal stalemate that
for years have wrecked other proposals for overhauling the
loophole-riddled U.S. tax code. Either way, the debate will
underscore the power of combining two politically appealing
ideas, even when they have little in common.
In legislation introduced in 2013, Democratic Representative
John Delaney created a combination that he called good policy
and "good politics," offering something to both political
parties.
"In the case of the Democrats, it's infrastructure. In the
case of the Republicans, it's figuring out a way to get that
money back from overseas," he said, referring to the estimated
$2.3 trillion in profits stashed overseas by multinationals.
Criticized as "Delaney's Delusion" by a tax watchdog group
when he unveiled it, the idea of giving overseas profits a tax
cut to help fund U.S. highways is opposed by many, including
influential business interests.
But differing versions of it have won support from the likes
of Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican
Representative Paul Ryan. Congressional minds have now been
concentrated by the financial state of the Highway Trust Fund,
which pays for half of U.S. highway and transit projects and is
projected to go broke on Friday.
FUNDING HIGHWAYS
Republican leaders on Tuesday were prepared to pass a
three-month highway funding extension to temporarily fund road
and transit construction, while seeking a longer-term solution.
Lawmakers do not want to raise the gasoline tax, which has
not gone up since 1993, so they are looking for other revenues.
Like some others, Delaney foresaw this problem when he first
ran for a seat in Congress in 2012. "It was pretty clear to me
that infrastructure should be our top domestic economic
priority. But trying to find a way to pay for it was the
challenge," Delaney said in an interview.
As a businessman, he said, he was also aware of a tax code
loophole, known as the deferral rule, that lets companies avoid
the 35-percent income tax on active profits generated abroad as
long as they are not brought into the country, or repatriated.
Many companies would like to bring those profits home. In
2004, promising a boost to the economy, multinationals won a tax
break on repatriated profits. More than 800 firms repatriated
$362 billion at just 5.25 percent in tax.
But studies showed the repatriated profits went largely for
dividends and stock buybacks. This soured Congress on future tax
holidays, while multinationals began stashing away more profits
overseas, hoping another would follow.
Lobbyists made no headway on getting another tax holiday
until Delaney and others hit on a new approach. Instead of
promising a vague economic boost from a repatriation tax break,
it could be framed as a new government revenue source.
Building on an earlier proposal, Delaney has called for
letting companies for a limited time repatriate foreign profits
at 8.75 percent, saying this would yield $120 billion in revenue
for the Highway Trust Fund. Obama embraced Delaney's framework
in the latest White House budget proposal, but at a higher rate
of 14 percent.
Two top senators, Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Rob
Portman, recently sketched out a similar proposal, although they
did not suggest a specific repatriation tax rate.
Ryan, the powerful Republican chairman of the House of
Representatives' tax committee, has been talking to officials in
the U.S. Treasury Department about such a framework and hopes to
make progress over the next few months, his staffers said.
But several senior Senate Republicans are not enthusiastic.
They argue that a mandatory, or "deemed," repatriation of
corporate profits could produce a jolt of new revenue but
deprive lawmakers of a needed tool in comprehensive tax reform.
"What ideally we'd all like to see is that (repatriation)
being used to lower rates," said Senator John Thune, a member of
the Senate's Republican leadership.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)