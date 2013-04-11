By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON, April 11
WASHINGTON, April 11 President Barack Obama
received rare words of praise from a senior House of
Representatives Republican on Thursday, with the head of the
tax-writing committee saying Obama has "evolved" by explicitly
pledging not to raise total corporate taxes as part of a tax
overhaul.
Speaking at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science
Monitor, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp again
pledged to pass a broad tax bill this year in his committee.
While not seeking higher corporate taxes, Obama's budget
proposal unveiled on Wednesday for fiscal 2014, which begins
Oct. 1, did call for tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans.
Obama's plan is unlikely ever to win approval in Congress but
could add momentum toward a broad tax overhaul.
Camp praised some elements of Obama's budget plan, and said
he is happy the president vowed not to raise additional revenue
from corporations.
"Certainly I'm pleased that the president put
revenue-neutral corporate reform in his budget - that is a good
step," Camp said. "The president's position has evolved."
For his own part, Camp adhered to his long-standing
opposition to raising new revenue through tax code changes - a
goal that Obama and many fellow Democrats have insisted on.
Camp also ruled out possibly doing business-only tax reform,
calling it "technically impossible."
Obama proposed a $3.77 trillion budget that combines cuts to
social safety net programs with the tax increases on the
wealthy.
His budget included proposed cuts in Social Security, the
pension program for retirees, and in Medicare, the health
insurance program for the elderly and disabled. While Obama has
made these proposals before, their prominence in the budget plan
was designed to demonstrate his seriousness about negotiating
with Republicans.
The proposal revives Obama's call that wealthier people help
more with deficit reduction. It would require those making $1
million a year or more to pay at least 30 percent of their
income in taxes, after gifts to charity.
Obama's budget also included proposals to cap tax breaks for
wealthier taxpayers, increase the estate tax and end the tax
break for the "carried interest" income of fund managers like
those who run private equity and other investment firms.