By Patrick Temple-West
| WASHINGTON, Sept 13
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 In a win for companies
ranging from energy utilities to casinos, the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service on Friday released new rules that broaden the
kinds of business expenditures that can be treated as deductible
asset repairs.
The difference between a deductible repair and a
non-deductible improvement to "tangible property" has
historically been a point of frequent dispute between the IRS
and companies.
In more than 220 pages, the IRS has now finalized rules
effective Jan. 1, 2014, making more costs deductible, including
for instance, new laptop computers worth less than $5,000.
"Safe harbors have been expanded and clarified giving
taxpayers that meet those safe harbors significant relief," said
Brandon Carlton, an accountant with Big Four firm Ernst & Young.
Some corporate tax audits involving disputes with the IRS
over the tax-deductibility of repairs have been in limbo pending
the final rules. Now some audits can be resumed with the rules
finalized, said Eric Lucas, a principal at KPMG LLP and a former
Treasury Department tax counsel.
Companies including Alliant Energy Corp, Boyd Gaming
Corp, Hyatt Hotels Corp and NiSource Inc
earlier this year said their tax bills could change as a result
of the final rules, according to their annual U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission filings.
"There has been a lot of controversy on this issue," Lucas
said.
A spokesman for Alliant said on Friday the company is
evaluating the final rules.
In 2005, FedEx Corp successfully challenged the IRS
over deducting the cost removing aircraft engines for repairs.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed that
FedEx could deduct the engine repair costs and the
package-delivery company was awarded a $66.5 million tax refund.
In addition to Friday's rules, the IRS has said it is
separately working on repair rules for three specific industry
sectors: cable networks, natural gas firms and retailers.
The IRS on Friday re-proposed some tangible property rules
for further comment and set a public hearing for Dec. 19.