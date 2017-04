WASHINGTON Dec 2 U.S. Representative Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that lawmakers plan to extend special business tax breaks for one year after U.S. President Barack Obama threatened to veto a longer-term proposal that was in bipartisan negotiations.

"The president blew it up, so we're just going to do a clean, one-year deal," said Ryan, a Republican who will lead the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee next year. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)