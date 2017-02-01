By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 1 The top U.S. Senate Republican
on tax policy raised questions on Wednesday about a border
adjustment tax backed by Republicans in the House of
Representatives, and suggested the proposal could have
difficulty passing the Senate as a part of U.S. tax reform.
Border adjustment, which is a mainstay of the House
Republican tax reform blueprint, would bring sweeping change to
the U.S. corporate tax system. But it faces opposition from
retailers, oil refiners and automakers who warn that it could
raise prices for American consumers.
In a speech to the powerful U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Senate
Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch did not reject the border
adjustment tax proposed by House Speaker Paul Ryan. But he said
there are unanswered questions about whether it would unduly
burden U.S. consumers and businesses or pass muster under
international trade rules.
"We don't have definitive answers to any of those questions
at this particular point. And without them, I don't think I can
give definitive positions on the proposal," Hatch said.
The Utah Republican did not say whether he thinks border
adjustment could clear the Senate. But he said a handful of
senators have "serious reservations" and noted that Republicans
can ill afford to lose votes on tax reform from their 52-seat
Senate majority, even if they use a procedure known as
reconciliation to avoid a Democratic filibuster.
"A major concern on tax reform is producing a bill that can
get through the Senate," Hatch said.
"We'll basically need universal Republican support to pass
anything through reconciliation. That's difficult to accomplish
under any circumstances, let alone on something as complicated
as tax reform."
Border adjustment, which advocates see as a way to boost
U.S. manufacturing and pay for corporate tax cuts, would
essentially tax imports but not exports. It is expected to be
part of a tax reform bill that could emerge from the House Ways
and Means Committee in March or April.
Some Republicans worry about its potential impact, and it is
unclear whether the proposal has the support of President Donald
Trump. The president has said the proposal is "too complicated".
But the White House has called it an option for paying for a
wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.
Hatch said the Senate would not "simply take up and pass a
House tax reform bill" but that his committee would produce its
own proposal in the near future.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)