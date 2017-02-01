(Adds comment from head of House Ways and Means Committee)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Feb 1 The top U.S. Senate Republican
on tax policy raised questions on Wednesday about a border
adjustment tax backed by Republicans in the House of
Representatives, and suggested it could have difficulty passing
the Senate as a part of a U.S. tax reform.
Border adjustment, which is a mainstay of the House
Republican tax reform blueprint, would bring sweeping change to
the U.S. corporate tax system. But it faces opposition from
retailers, oil refiners and automakers who say it could raise
prices for American consumers.
In a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Senate Finance
Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch did not reject the border
adjustment tax proposed by House Speaker Paul Ryan. But he said
there are questions about whether it would unduly burden U.S.
consumers and businesses or pass muster under international
trade rules.
"We don't have definitive answers to any of those questions
at this particular point. And without them, I don't think I can
give definitive positions," Hatch said.
The Utah Republican did not say whether he thinks border
adjustment could clear the Senate. But he said a handful of
senators have "serious reservations" and noted that Republicans
can ill afford to lose votes from their 52-seat Senate majority,
even if they use a procedure known as reconciliation to avoid a
Democratic filibuster.
"A major concern on tax reform is producing a bill that can
get through the Senate," Hatch said.
"We'll basically need universal Republican support to pass
anything through reconciliation. That's difficult to accomplish
under any circumstances, let alone on something as complicated
as tax reform."
Billed as a way to boost U.S. manufacturing and pay for
corporate tax cuts, border adjustment would essentially tax
imports but not exports. It is expected to be part of House tax
reform legislation that could emerge in March or April.
"I'm optimistic we can find a common path," House Ways and
Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, Hatch's congressional
counterpart, said in a statement after the senator's speech.
It is unclear whether the border adjustment proposal has
President Donald Trump's support. The president has called the
proposal "too complicated," but the White House says it is an
option for paying for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.
Hatch said the Senate would not "simply take up and pass a
House tax reform bill" but that his committee would produce its
own proposal in the near future.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom
Brown)