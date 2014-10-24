Oct 23 Lawyers representing 73 Swiss banks
seeking to avoid a tax-evasion probe by U.S. authorities wrote a
letter to the U.S. Department of Justice raising questions over
a dozen demands, including the banks' cooperation with other
nations.
In the letter dated Oct. 21, the lawyers questioned the
terms of a proposed non-prosecution agreement over how banks can
achieve amnesty through the disclosure program announced last
year.
The disclosure program that allows some Swiss banks to pay
fines to avoid or defer prosecution over tax evasion by their
U.S. customers was signed by more than 100 Swiss banks in
December, Bloomberg reported earlier. (bloom.bg/1t7qrnj)
In the 11-page letter seen by Reuters, lawyers from 18 law
firms have requested the U.S. DOJ to discuss issues which
present substantial obstacles to their clients' to "cooperate
fully with . . . any other domestic or foreign law enforcement
agency designated by the Department," among a wide range of
other changes.
"This requirement is not found in the Program and, indeed,
turns a Program specifically focused on U.S. tax issues into a
global cooperation agreement without any safeguards or
guarantees of appropriate consideration of the banks'
cooperation," the document argued.
The United States in recent years has stepped up its pursuit
of Swiss banks for aiding tax evasion and has increasingly
pressured individual bankers.
The letter comes as UBS AG and other Swiss banks
struggle to put behind them their pasts as willing accomplices
to tax evasion and outright tax fraud.
"The Department of Justice has been in contact with
representatives of the Swiss government as well as the legal
representatives of the specific banks that entered Category 2 of
the Department's Swiss Bank Program," U.S. Department of Justice
spokeswoman Nicole Navas said.
"We are working through a number of issues in order to
implement the requirements of the program and conclude
agreements with the individual banks in Category 2," Navas
added.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore, Karen Freifeld
in New York & Aruna Viswanatha in Washington; Editing by Bernard
Orr)