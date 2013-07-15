* Agency officials from Cincinnati, Washington to testify
* Mid-level workers will tell their side for first time

By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, July 15 More key players in the
controversy over the Internal Revenue Service targeting of
conservative groups will face lawmakers this week in a case that
has triggered a partisan fight over how the agency reviews
applicants seeking tax exemption.
The House of Representatives committee looking into IRS
practices will question a Cincinnati-based employee who was in
charge of examining Tea Party-linked applications and a
Washington IRS official who played a role in overseeing her
work.
Top officials at the IRS inspector general, an internal
watchdog, will also appear, aides said late on Monday.
Political tensions flared two months ago when a Washington
IRS official acknowledged that the agency gave extra scrutiny to
conservative groups seeking tax-exempt status.
Groups seeking tax exemption may engage in limited political
activity. But vague rules make it hard for IRS agents to tell
which groups overstep and become ineligible for tax exemption.
House oversight panel chairman Darrell Issa and other
Republicans have focused on the role of Washington and
potentially the White House in the affair.
No evidence so far links the White House to the IRS
practices, and the administration of Democratic President Barack
Obama has denied targeting the Tea Party, a conservative
political movement.
Thursday's hearing before the Republican-controlled
Oversight and Government Reform Committee will be the first time
mid-level officials tell their side of the story.
Witness Elizabeth Hofacre was a specialist in the Cincinnati
office where nearly all applications for tax-exempt status are
handled. In private testimony to the committee, she complained
about oversight from Washington.
"It was demeaning," she told investigators, according to a
transcript reviewed by several news organizations including
Reuters.
In her testimony, she expressed frustration at having Carter
"Chip" Hull, her primary contact in Washington, review her
responses to applicants. She described long delays waiting for
his comments.
'KEY' TESTIMONY
Hull will testify for the first time on Thursday.
Earlier the committee had said that Steven Grodnitzy, a
manager of tax lawyers in Washington, would testify. Later it
said he would not be at Thursday's hearing.
"What is going to be key is what Chip Hull says," said Paul
Streckfus, a former IRS official in the tax-exempt unit who has
known Hull for decades.
He said Hull never expressed political leanings one way or
another.
A report from the Inspector General for Tax Administration
(TIGTA) in May described what it called inappropriate targeting
of the groups, and use of a "Be on the Lookout" list, known
internally as BOLO.
That list included the terms "Tea Party" and "Patriot" to
flag applications for added review.
The fracas led Obama to oust the IRS chief. Several others
were removed from their posts at the agency.
TIGTA chief Russell George, chief counsel Michael McCarthy
and Gregory Kutz, the assistant inspector general overseeing
tax-exempt organizations, will also testify.
Democrats called George back to the panel after questioning
the inspector general's neutrality. Democrats have since
released IRS documents showing progressive groups were also on
the BOLO lists and possibly faced added review.
The oversight panel has privately interviewed about 15
current and former IRS officials as part of its investigation.
