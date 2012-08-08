WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service has recently issued thousands of tax identification
numbers to ineligible people and, in some cases, IRS managers
condoned the practice, the tax collection agency's watchdog said
on Wednesday.
The accusation by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax
Administration, or TIGTA, comes at a time of intense national
debate about illegal immigrants, many of whom apply for and get
taxpayer ID numbers instead of Social Security numbers.
After the report was released, a handful of Republican
lawmakers slammed the IRS over its management of the Individual
Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) program.
"The appalling management of the ITIN program is a clear
example of failed leadership and the buck must stop with you,"
Republican Congressman Sam Johnson said in a letter to IRS
commissioner Doug Shulman on Wednesday.
The IRS said in a statement it is reviewing the problem to
make changes ahead of next year's tax filing season.
U.S. workers who are not citizens and do not have Social
Security numbers can get an ID number from the IRS that they can
use to file a tax return.
The IRS continued to send out tax ID numbers after agency
employees raised concerns that some applications may have been
bogus, according to Wednesday's report.
"IRS management is not concerned with addressing fraudulent
applications" for tax ID numbers in part because of "the job
security that the large inventory of applications to process
provides," TIGTA said.
The IRS in 2011 processed more than 2.9 million tax returns
with tax ID numbers and not Social Security numbers, TIGTA said.
These tax filings resulted in $6.8 billion of tax refunds.
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives
passed a bill in May that would have restricted tax refunds to
taxpayers with Social Security numbers. It did not become law.
An estimated 11.2 million unauthorized immigrants were
living in the United States in 2010.
TIGTA said in a report last year that individuals not
authorized to work in the United States received $4.2 billion in
refundable tax credits.
TIGTA's report said the IRS shut down an internal effort to
detect questionable tax ID number applications.
The IRS in June announced changes to the ID program in June,
saying applicants must provide original documents, such as a
passport or birth certificate, to get an ID number.