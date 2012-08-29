WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service more than doubled its audits of tax-exempt municipal bonds from fiscal year 2005 to 2010, but the amount of taxes collected as a result of the audits declined, the agency's watchdog said on W edn esday.

The tax-collecting agency increased staff to do the audits and spends "substantial" time auditing bonds that are meeting their tax-exempt requirements, resulting in no new taxes collected, according to a report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA.

The IRS has tax authority over the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market. T he agency looks at tax-exempt bonds after they are issued to determine if they deserve that tax treatment.

Tax exemption - allowed for bonds issued for public, rather than private, benefit - means investors in the bonds pay no taxes on interest received. Tax-exempt bonds are typically issued by governments and government-related organizations.

IRS audits uncovered 26 tax-exempt violations in fiscal 2010 that led to $9 million in collected taxes. That was up from $2 million in fiscal 2009 and down from $34 million in fiscal 2008.

Violations can occur when the IRS finds fault with tax-exempt bonds issued for a small, taxable borrower, like a manufacturing business. The bond issuer and business can be liable for taxes, but investors rarely see a change.

"The issue here is that it is harder and harder for (IRS) to find problems," said Mark Scott, former head of the IRS tax-exempt bond office from 2000 to 2005, who now has a private law practice.

Tax-exempt bond audits jumped in fiscal 2010 as the IRS added staff to scrutinize bonds created by the 2009 stimulus law, TIGTA said.

Tax-exempt bonds are estimated to cost the federal government $309.9 billion through fiscal 2016 in foregone tax revenue, the agency said.

The IRS, in response to the report, said it agreed with TIGTA's recommendation that auditors keep better records of their hours spent working on each case.