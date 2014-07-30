By Annika McGinnis
WASHINGTON, July 29 A 2009 law that raised
federal taxes to discourage smoking cost the U.S. government
billions of dollars in lost revenue as manufacturers relabeled
products and consumers shifted to cheaper pipe tobacco and large
cigars, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a
report released on Tuesday.
The GAO estimated $2.6 billion to $3.7 billion in lost
revenue from April 2009 to February 2014 as manufacturers
exploited loopholes in the Children's Health Insurance Program
Reauthorization Act which raised taxes for smoking-tobacco
products.
"Each of the three tobacco manufacturers that agreed to
speak with us explained that their companies switched from
selling higher-taxed roll-your-own tobacco to lower-taxed pipe
tobacco to stay competitive," the congressional watchdog agency
said in the report, which was the focus of a Senate hearing on
Tuesday.
At the hearing, Liggett Vector Brands LLC Chief Executive
Ronald Bernstein urged lawmakers to take action against abuses
by manufacturers.
He held up two seemingly identical, but differently labeled
non-Liggett bags of tobacco. Showing a third sample, he pointed
out that a label saying "all-natural pipe tobacco" covered up a
statement that the bag "makes approximately 500 cigarettes."
"Everyone knows this is cigarette tobacco," Bernstein said.
"The manufacturer knows. The consumer knows. And I know. I know
because I tried smoking it in a pipe and it was not a pleasant
experience."
Some manufacturers also add a few ounces of tobacco to small
cigars so they qualify as the larger product. Others even mix in
clay or kitty litter to increase the weight, Michael Tynan,
policy officer at the Oregon Public Health Division, told the
hearing.
The GAO said the tobacco market shifted accordingly. Yearly
sales of pipe tobacco rose more than eight-fold from fiscal
2008 to 2013, while sales of roll-your-own tobacco declined
almost six-fold.
Over the same period, large cigar sales doubled, while small
cigar sales dropped to just 700 million from 5.7 billion.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, who convened
the hearing, criticized the Treasury Department's Alcohol and
Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), which is responsible for
collecting tobacco taxes and cracking down on evasion, for
"footdragging."
In recent years, the agency has pushed to apply "advanced
investigative techniques to uncover illicit trade and fraudulent
activity," including deploying about 125 auditors and
investigators, the TTB wrote in its Senate testimony.
Responding to a push to better differentiate between
roll-your-own and pipe tobacco, the agency published an
"advanced notice of proposed rule making" in 2010 and 2011. But
no rule had yet been issued, the GAO wrote.
In 2015, the TTB will issue a proposed regulation cracking
down on the illegal activities, TTB Administrator John Manfreda
said on Tuesday.
But Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said it was not enough. He
said the problem reminded him of "the old marquee at the movie
house that says: 'Coming soon,' and it never gets there."
(Reporting by Annika McGinnis; Editing by Peter Cooney)