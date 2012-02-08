Feb 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday eased proposed regulations intended to fight offshore tax evasion, saying some foreign countries could comply with the regulations by collecting required financial data and forwarding it to the United States.

At issue is the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA, a controversial set of measures enacted by Congress in 2010. Under Treasury's latest move to implement them, the nations of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK will be allowed to collect information on financial accounts covered under FATCA and forward that information to the United States.

Previously, financial institutions, not their governments, had to collect and report the data. The Treasury Department, in a statement, called the easing "an intergovernmental approach." (Reporting By Lynnley Browning; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Chizu Nomiyama)