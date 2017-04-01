(Repeats earlier story with no change to text)
By David Lawder, Steve Holland and David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 1 President Donald Trump has
neither a clear White House tax plan nor adequate staff yet to
see through a planned tax reform, according to interviews with
people in the administration, in Congress and among U.S. tax
experts.
In an echo of its attempt to roll back Obamacare that ended
in an embarrassing collapse in Congress, the Trump
administration has vowed quick action on taxes. But it has yet
to appoint people with the skills to evaluate complex tax laws,
draft legislation and sell it to deeply divided lawmakers.
Burned by last week's failed healthcare measure largely
authored by House of Representatives Republicans, Trump is
determined not to count on Congress so much this time for
handling the details on taxes, his second major legislative
initiative.
But that only underscores his need for a strong White House
tax team, which the administration still lacks. Many policy
options are still being studied, from deficit-funded tax cuts to
a European-style value-added tax.
"They're still sorting out who's in charge, who's going to
take the lead," said William Hoagland, a longtime Senate
Republican aide who worked on the last successful comprehensive
tax reform effort in 1986.
"You need someone who has the ear and support of the
president who can sell a tax plan, and you need the technical
support for that person,” said Hoagland, now senior vice
president at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank.
Financial markets have been reassessing expectations of fast
action on taxes that have helped fuel a Trump stocks rally.
Members of Trump's tax team are known, but not their exact
duties. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic
Council Director Gary Cohn are senior team leaders. Others
include White House advisers Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, Chief
of Staff Reince Priebus and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
Trump huddled with Mnuchin on Thursday to discuss taxes.
“We are at the first stages of this process, beginning to
engage with members of Congress, policy groups, business
leaders, industry, constituents from around the country, and
other stakeholders,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer told
reporters on Thursday, Trump's 69th day in office.
When Trump was elected in November, Republican lawmakers
enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and
dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.
In early February, Trump promised a "phenomenal" tax plan by
early March that never appeared. Mnuchin spoke on Feb. 23 of
enacting tax reform by August. Spicer acknowledged this week
that the timetable could be slipping.
Another senior White House official said the administration
had assumed it would still be working on healthcare at this
point, not tax reform yet. The official, not authorized to speak
publicly, spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
So far, Trump's tax campaign is a far cry from President
Ronald Reagan's 1986 effort, in which Don Regan, as Treasury
secretary and then White House chief of staff, spent many months
developing legislation that won bipartisan support in Congress.
"The process under Reagan was much more developed, elaborate
and long, and there was a strong bench of top-rate technicians
putting things together," said Steven Rosenthal, senior fellow
at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, a think tank.
Under Trump, he said, "None of that is happening."
'A LOT SIMPLER'
During the 2016 election campaign, Trump issued a tax plan
that partly resembled one developed by House Speaker Paul Ryan,
but Trump does not now appear wedded to either. It is a safe bet
he will not lean heavily on the plan from Ryan, who drafted and
championed the ill-fated plan to gut Obamacare.
"Trump now desperately needs a policy victory ... I would
expect the president to play a much more activist role,” said
Stephen Moore, a fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a think
tank. Moore helped write the Trump campaign tax plan.
Mnuchin last week talked about a middle-class tax cut. He
also said tax reform in many ways would be "a lot simpler" than
healthcare, dismaying tax experts who said that is not so.
Comprehensive tax reform is so complex that it has defied
Congresses and presidents since Reagan. Tax law is riddled with
loopholes embedded in the economy and defended by beneficiaries.
Some fundamental questions remain unanswered within the
Trump team. For instance, it is unclear if Trump would support a
plan that adds to the budget deficit. Past tax reform efforts
have tried to be "revenue neutral."
Trump also has sent mixed messages on Ryan's proposed
"border adjustment tax" that would end the corporate deduction
for import costs and make export income tax-free, aiming to
boost exports and raise new tax revenues.
The Trump team is heavy on Wall Street experience, but short
on tax expertise. At Treasury, Mnuchin is the only
Senate-confirmed political appointee in place. The job of
Treasury assistant secretary for tax policy is unfilled.
A person familiar with the hiring process for the job said:
"Treasury needs more capable tax expertise ASAP, or the White
House will yank total control for tax reform from the department
for the rest of the year, maybe beyond."
Mark Mazur, who held the Treasury tax job under former
Democratic President Barack Obama, said Mnuchin has too much on
his plate to concentrate fully on taxes.
Mnuchin has praised Treasury's 100 tax policy career staff,
but they can only offer options to Trump appointees, said Mazur,
now director of the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.
"The political appointees are the ones who need to turn the
crank on the sausage-making machine," Mazur said.
