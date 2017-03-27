WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration
intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working
in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August
target date, the White House said on Monday.
"Obviously, we're driving the train on this... (but) we're
going to work with Congress," White House spokesman Sean Spicer
told a news briefing.
Spicer said the administration was aiming to meet an August
target date for tax reform, but added that the timetable could
slip depending on how quickly a consensus could be reached.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by
Eric Walsh)