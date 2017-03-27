WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.

"Obviously, we're driving the train on this... (but) we're going to work with Congress," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing.

Spicer said the administration was aiming to meet an August target date for tax reform, but added that the timetable could slip depending on how quickly a consensus could be reached. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)