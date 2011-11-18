BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. infrastructure fund growth to lift alternative manager growth
* Fitch - growth in infrastructure funds at alternative investment managers could have meaningful positive impact on fee-earning assets under management
MIAMI Nov 18 A former senior UBS private banker who helped the U.S. government expand its crackdown on offshore tax evasion was sentenced to five years probation on Friday for advising wealthy Americans on ways to hide their money from U.S. tax authorities.
Renzo Gadola, who worked at giant Swiss bank UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) from 1995 to 2008, pleaded guilty in December. He was arrested in Miami after officials secretly taped him meeting a client at a luxury hotel. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Tom Brown and Gerald E. McCormick)
* Lpl financial llc- black box pension advocates has joined lpl's broker/dealer platform and aligned with global retirement partners