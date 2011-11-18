MIAMI Nov 18 A former senior UBS private banker who helped the U.S. government expand its crackdown on offshore tax evasion was sentenced to five years probation on Friday for advising wealthy Americans on ways to hide their money from U.S. tax authorities.

Renzo Gadola, who worked at giant Swiss bank UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) from 1995 to 2008, pleaded guilty in December. He was arrested in Miami after officials secretly taped him meeting a client at a luxury hotel. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Tom Brown and Gerald E. McCormick)