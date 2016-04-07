ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 7 The White House
said on Thursday that the Treasury Department is working on
taking additional steps to counter corporate tax avoidance after
it issued major new rules on tax inversions on Monday.
"I know that they are working on any future actions," White
House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters when asked if the
Treasury would issue more regulations on tax avoidance. Schultz
said it would be best if Congress took action on the issue.
U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc agreed on Tuesday to
terminate its $160 billion agreement to acquire Allergan Plc
in a victory for the Obama administration's push to stop
tax-dodging mergers.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton Writing by Timothy Gardner;
Editing by James Dalgleish)