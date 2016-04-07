(Corrects quote to reflect spokesman saying Congress would have
most impact on countering tax avoidance, not that Treasury is
working on more action)
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 7 The White House
said on Thursday that the best way for the government to fight
tax avoidance would be for Congress to take action after the
U.S. Treasury Department issued major new rules on tax
inversions on Monday.
"I know that if they are working on any future actions the
most impactful thing we could do is if Congress took some action
here," White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters when
asked if the Treasury Department would issue more regulations on
tax avoidance.
U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc agreed on Tuesday to
terminate its $160 billion agreement to acquire Allergan Plc
in a victory for the Obama administration's push to stop
tax-dodging mergers.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton Writing by Timothy Gardner)