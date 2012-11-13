* Grassley: fate of wind tax credit up to Boehner, Obama
* Alexander: U.S. can't afford big energy tax breaks
* Credit helps industry that employs 75,000 in U.S.
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 Iowa Republican Senator
Charles Grassley said he is hopeful Congress will renew a tax
credit for wind energy but acknowledged that its fate depends on
sweeping negotiations over tax and spending issues in coming
weeks.
Grassley, instigator of a 22-year-old production tax credit
that has driven expansion of wind farms and related
manufacturers, made his comments as governors from
wind-producing states and companies involved in the industry
pushed to keep the subsidy alive.
"As important as I think wind energy is, we've got a big
fiscal problem here," Grassley told reporters on Wednesday,
explaining the issue is but a small part of talks over the
impending "fiscal cliff" between President Barack Obama, House
Republican Speaker John Boehner, and others.
Obama campaigned in support of renewing the tax credit. Many
Republicans are opposed to supports for the renewable energy
sector, including wind.
Supports for all modes of energy production are in play as
Congress looks for ways to address the nation's looming debt.
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee said the
country can no longer afford the energy credits.
"Given our fiscal crisis, Congress should eliminate special
tax breaks for both Big Oil and Big Wind," Alexander wrote in a
column in Roll Call.
FOR NOW, NOT FOREVER
In August, the Senate Finance Committee agreed to extend the
credit for wind projects under construction by the end of 2013,
a measure estimated to cost more than $12 billion over 10 years.
Some Republicans support the credit because of the jobs it
supports at power plants and factories that make parts.
U.S. wind farms installed a record number of turbines in
2012 but uncertainty about the tax credit has prompted layoffs
at manufacturers like Vestas in Colorado, Siemens
in Iowa and Gamesa in Pennsylvania.
"We know that this is not going to be something that is
going to last forever," said Iowa's Governor Terry Branstad, a
Republican who said the industry, which employs about 75,000
people, needs a few years to "transition" away from the support.
A lobbying group for the wind industry has said 37,000 jobs
would be lost in the first quarter of 2013 unless the tax credit
is extended.
Tax credits for energy and other industries will continue to
be in focus as lawmakers look at overhauling the tax code,
starting next year. Grassley said the wind credit should not be
targeted outside a broader tax reform discussion.
"No single energy tax incentive should be singled out over
others before a broad-based tax reform debate takes place," he
told reporters.
Oil and gas companies have several tax provisions - such as
the well depletion allowance and expensing of intangible
drilling costs - that Obama and some Democrats would like to
eliminate.
Even some Republicans, including Boehner, have put cutting
fossil fuel breaks on the table for possible elimination.
The American Petroleum Institute, the industry's main lobby
group, said it will start advertising within days to protect the
industry's tax breaks on grounds that cutting them will cost
jobs. The group will focus on Alaska, Arkansas, Louisiana, New
Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina and Virginia. Each of those
states has a Democratic senator up for re-election in 2014.