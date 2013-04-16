By Anna Hiatt
| NEW YORK, April 15
NEW YORK, April 15 Taxpayers lined up at New
York City's main post office to mail their returns on Monday,
but the crowds were a far cry from the days when masseurs once
offered back rubs and stilt walkers entertained last-minute
filers.
The growing popularity of electronic filing means calmer tax
days at the James A. Farley Post Office in Midtown Manhattan,
which used to offer 24-hour service, postal authorities said.
"Things have changed a lot. It was a circus-like
atmosphere," said Jose Ortiz, Sergeant for the U.S. Postal
Inspection Service.
He attributed the smaller crowd on Monday to electronic
filing, which the Internal Revenue Service introduced in 1990.
Stilt walkers, masseurs and companies giving away free
samples of pain killers used to gather outside the main post
office on April 15.
People would sit on the post office floor filling out their
forms, and postal employee Erik Knapp recalled an accountant who
used to walk through the crowd, offering his help.
"I haven't seen him in awhile," Knapp said.
Last year, 148.3 million individual tax returns were filed
electronically, according to the IRS.
Nonetheless, some people still lined up to mail their taxes
the old-fashioned way.
"It's too complicated," said Nicole Russo, a singer. "I
don't have the time to figure it out."
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Eric Walsh)