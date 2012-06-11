* 'Fiscal cliff,' tax reform go hand in hand -Baucus
* Democrat short on detail, hopes for bipartisan deal
By Kim Dixon and Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON, June 11 The United States is on a
"dangerous path" that could lead to a European-style fiscal
crisis, the Senate's top tax legislator warned on Monday, while
calling for more tax revenue and ending corporate incentives to
shift profits and jobs overseas.
Democrat Max Baucus urged fellow lawmakers to resolve by the
end of 2012 a host of "crucial spending and tax decisions" that
will arise immediately after the Nov. 6 presidential and
congressional elections.
The remarks by the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee
were short on specifics and did not lay out a clear working
agenda, but they reflected growing urgency on Capitol Hill.
After the elections, a wave of fiscal issues will hit
Congress, including the expiration of temporary tax cuts made
under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, huge budget
cuts ordered last year, and what to do about various tax breaks.
"Deficits and debt are not just a spending problem," Baucus
said in a speech to the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank.
"We simply don't raise enough revenue."
Decisions on these and other questions will come at a time
when the United States, struggling to grow out of a financial
crisis and recession, has run federal budget deficits topping $1
trillion for three straight years and is on track for a fourth.
At the same time, protracted fiscal crises in Europe are
casting a shadow over the sluggish U.S. economic recovery.
Action on a deficit-reduction plan and tax code overhaul has
been put off over the last two years as Democrats and
Republicans have been unable to overcome deep divisions, with
Democrats seeking tax increases on the wealthy and Republicans
focusing on domestic spending cuts without any tax increases.
"We're on a dangerous path. If we don't act, it could lead
towards fiscal crisis, like some European countries," Baucus
said.
Obama, a Democrat, and lawmakers from both parties say they
favor cleaning up the tax code in a broad overhaul, which most
define as cutting marginal tax rates while trimming tax breaks
that favor individual groups and industries.
Baucus said he has been in bipartisan talks to find a way
forward on an end-of-the-year deal to avoid the fiscal cliff.
Meetings are focused on two proposals with some bipartisan
backing, including one recommended by the president's fiscal
commission, known as Simpson-Bowles.
While Simpson-Bowles failed to garner enough backing to
trigger a Congressional vote, and Obama did not embrace it,
comments by Baucus suggest it may be gaining new currency.
Baucus said that plan and one offered by the Bipartisan
Policy Center were "rough starting points that people tend to
agree with."
The Simpson-Bowles plan outlined several options, including
one trimming the current tax brackets from six to three and
cutting the top 35 percent individual tax rate to between 24
percent and 27 percent.
That proposal also limits the mortgage interest and health
care deductions, converting them to credits.
'NO ESCAPE'
Echoing other Democrats' views, Baucus said any tax code
rewrite must raise revenue, a position that is at odds with the
current Republican negotiating stance. "Mathematically there is
no escape," Baucus said, without laying out any details.
Separately, former Republican House Speaker Dennis Hastert
and former House Democratic Majority Leader Dick Gephardt called
for a bipartisan deal on how much revenue the government should
raise. After that, tax rates would be sketched in to fit the
amount of revenues needed.
"Only after a framework has been set, Congress should debate
the rates themselves," they said in a Financial Times opinion
column on Monday.
House Republicans have called for cutting individual and
corporate rates from top rates of 35 percent to 25 percent.
Republicans are also backing a type of "fast-track"
mechanism that could force action on tax reforms if Congress
failed to act before a set deadline, though they are still
working out the details.
Baucus said that option should be considered.
The moderate Democrat from Montana has been holding hearings
on tax reform for more than a year. He is up for re-election in
2014.
Several experts said they were encouraged that Baucus did
not lay out clear markers, suggesting he is eager to forge a
bipartisan deal. "People shouldn't sit around making lists of
what they would not do," said Bill Thomas, former chairman of
the House tax writing panel.
CORPORATE REFORM
The U.S. corporate tax system is known as a "worldwide"
system, requiring companies to pay taxes on income earned abroad
that is brought back to the United States. Businesses say such a
system actually encourages them to move operations offshore and
keep profits abroad to avoid tax.
Many companies advocate a "territorial" system, where income
earned outside the United States is free of U.S. tax and subject
only to the local jurisdiction's tax.
Baucus, in his speech, noted that other countries "have
shifted to territorial systems to keep their companies from
moving overseas. And they have tougher rules against shifting
profits overseas."
He said that, under the worldwide system, "we have weakened
protections against shifting income to tax havens."
That cheered investment analyst Jim Lucier, who said it
seemed Baucus was seeking middle ground on corporate taxes.
"He is clearly trying to straddle the differences," Lucier
said.