By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 16 Chief financial officers for
some big U.S. companies, including Verizon Communications Inc
and Southern Co, will lobby lawmakers on Thursday
as part of a push to halt a dividend tax increase set to take
effect at year's end if Congress fails to act.
The "fly-in" is the latest effort by big companies,
especially those that pay dividends, to try to head off the
pending tax increase on dividends, as well as capital gains.
The top tax rate on dividends is due to rise from an
historically low 15 percent to about 40 percent at the end of
the year, barring a last-minute deal in Congress.
President Barack Obama's budget calls for raising the
dividend rate to about 40 percent for wealthy individuals only.
The looming tax hike is one of several pressing fiscal
issues that will converge at year's end, including expiration of
lower income tax rates enacted under former President George W.
Bush and extended for two years by Obama.
Action on these items will likely be put off until after the
Nov. 6 elections. Democrats want to let some of the tax breaks
for the wealthy expire. Republicans generally oppose tax
increases of any kind.
CFOs from American Water Works Co Inc, PPL Corp
and Windstream Corp are among those who will
meet with Representative Peter Roskam, a member of the
Republican leadership team in the House of Representatives, and
other lawmakers.
Corporate America argues that higher rates will hamper their
ability to raise capital and hobble the economic recovery. The
White House and Democrats generally say budget deficits require
that the wealthy pay more in taxes.