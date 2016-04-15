(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Caitlin Kelly
NEW YORK, April 15 Out of sight, out of mind?
Not for Americans at tax time.
Unlike most other countries, Uncle Sam requires its
estimated 7 million expatriates, whether citizens or resident
aliens, to file an income tax return with the Internal Revenue
Service. Those living abroad get an automatic extension from
April to June 15.
Even those who do not owe any money are required to detail
their foreign bank assets over $10,000.
This also includes legal entities such as partnerships,
corporations, and LLCs formed under U.S. law and trusts or
estates formed under U.S. law.
"The U.S. has limited power, but the power they do have is
significant," said Greg Dewald, an entrepreneur in Salta,
Argentina who runs Bright!Tax, a global tax preparation service.
Penalties for not getting the paperwork right include fees,
liens on foreign assets, limiting the ability to travel to the
U.S. and denying a passport renewal.
The following are five ways to make paying taxes from abroad
less onerous:
1. Find a specialist
David Feldsott, who runs a technology start-up in Medellin,
Colombia, learned about the tax problems for expats the hard
way. He got confused by what he owed to the Colombian government
and what he owed to the U.S.
"The mistakes I made, coupled with the complications of
being an expat, is making me use an accountant," said Feldsott,
30, who used to file on his own using tax software.
"I think people are running a big risk by not using an
expert," said Sebastien Chain, a lawyer based in Houston with
the firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry who works
with high net worth individuals worldwide.
2. Know the rules
The U.S. has arrangements with about 30 countries regarding
contributions to their Social Security system, said Ines
Zemelman, president of Taxes for Expats, a New York City firm.
"It's black and white. You make contributions to either one
country or another."
Americans living abroad also need to know how income is
categorized in their adopted countries. "You have to follow the
tax treaty and know what's included in your income. In some
countries, your health benefits are considered taxable income
and this varies country by country," said Dan Dagley, a lawyer
at Dagley & Co in Washington, D.C.
3. Do not forget about deductions
Deductions matter, even when filing returns for income
earned abroad.
"I helped my expat client save $3,000 using one federal tax
form," said Dean Ferraro, an enrolled agent tax preparer in
Mission Viejo, California. "Most expats don't realize that they
can qualify for the home office deduction."
His client was writing for various blogs based in the United
States, working out of his cabin in Canada. Since he received
his income on a 1099 Miscellaneous, he was able to file a
Schedule C. The home office deduction allowed him to deduct a
portion of rent expenses, utilities, and internet costs, which
are substantially higher in Vancouver, British Columbia.
4. Do not forget state taxes
You might own a company stateside or rent out a residence
there. The amount of state tax you owe "depends on the rules of
each tax authority," said Zemelman.
Some states are understanding and expats do not have to pay
for services they are not there to receive, Zemelman added.
These include New York, Massachusetts and California, while
Virginia and South Carolina are tougher.
One key detail to note: Make sure you have a U.S. mailing
address.
"Sometimes people discover they owe $10,000 to the state of
South Carolina only three years later," she said. That can be
costly because states also have the legal power to claw back
your federal tax refund.
5. Consider your U.S. citizenship
There is a growing rank of people who are giving up their
U.S. citizenship. The Treasury Department reported 4,279
citizens renounced in 2015, up 25 percent over 2014 and 42
percent over 2013.
To see if this works for you from a tax perspective,
Zemelman suggested making a thorough analysis of all your
assets, financial and non-financial, U.S. and foreign, including
the value of your primary house. "If the total value exceeds $2
million, talk to your financial advisor and tax advisor prior to
scheduling an appointment at the embassy," Zemelman said. "The
decision is irrevocable."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Lauren Young; Editing by Diane
Craft)