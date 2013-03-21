WASHINGTON, March 21 Requiring life insurers and
banks to report some tax transactions to the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service was among tax reform options included in a
discussion draft circulated among U.S. Senate tax writers and
obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
The nine-page document was being circulated among lobbyists
and lawmakers who are working on possible tax reform
legislation. The draft was tagged as the first in a series to be
weighed by the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee.
The document said the options listed were not endorsed by
either the committee's Democratic chairman or its top Republican
member. Other options included repealing the alternative minimum
tax and revoking passports for seriously delinquent taxpayers.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)