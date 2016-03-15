By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, March 15
NEW YORK, March 15 Got a scary phone call saying
you owe a lot of money to the Internal Revenue Service?
It is a scam.
Tax experts can say that with confidence, without knowing
any of the details, because the IRS does not solicit payments by
phone. It will not send emails. If the agency needs information
from you, they write a letter first.
The fact that this is easy to find out does not stop
scammers from telephoning millions of Americans to get personal
information. And it does not stop people from falling for it.
In one scam still operating, 896,000 people have been called
by would-be swindlers, and more than 5,000 victims have handed
over $26.5 million, the IRS says.
Even tax accountants must work hard to avoid fraudsters in
the run-up to the annual filing deadline, which is April 18 this
year. In Maine and Massachusetts, the tax deadline is April 19.
Jeffrey Schneider, an enrolled agent for SFS Tax &
Accounting Services in Port St. Lucie, Florida, gets called
regularly by con artists saying they are IRS agents.
"I ask for their ID numbers, and they give me four numbers.
Then I say, 'That's not the right kind of ID,'" Schneider says.
Here are four ways to avoid tax scams:
1. Shred, shred, shred
Be sure to shred all documents containing personal
information, such as your Social Security number, home address,
and birth date.
Spend a little extra and get a cross-cut shredder, says
Schneider. That is because a straight-cut shredder is still
tempting for thieves - they can take the shreds out of the
garbage and piece them back together. If you use a professional
preparer, make sure he or she cross-cut shreds documents, too.
"I shred with a professional company," says Schneider. "A
truck comes and they do it right in front of me."
2. Follow the two Es
File early and file electronically.
"If you can beat the fraudster, they can't file on your
behalf," says Jason Witty, chief information security officer
for U.S. Bancorp.
A 2011 audit found that the IRS paid out $5.2 billion in
refunds to scammers in 2011, even as it blocked about $6.5
million from getting into the wrong hands.
Filing electronically can help keep your financial
information secure by making sure a paper document with your
Social Security number, address, salary and bank account
information does not get diverted through the mail.
At tax preparer Jackson Hewitt, about 80 percent of
customers now use e-file, says chief tax officer Mark Steber.
"The days of old where you used the post office, that's not
efficient," Steber says.
3. Get smarter about phishing
Tax scammers come at all angles.
Michael Kaiser, executive director of the National Cyber
Security Alliance, says one new scam is an email that seems to
come from your payroll service, saying your W-2 form was
compromised in a data breach. It asks you to click to find out
how to protect yourself, and then once you do, it asks you for
your Social Security number.
The best way to avoid these scams is to be aware and to not
readily give out your Social Security number, especially via
email, says Kaiser.
That extends to how you communicate with your tax
professionals emailing documents back and forth. Your preparer
should password protect the documents and have a secure server.
4. Know your relatives
Even if you avoid being taken to the cleaners by strangers,
there could be dangers lurking in your own home.
"The truth is that a lot of ID theft is people who know each
other," says Kaiser.
They will probably know where you store sensitive
information and have answers to easy security questions like
your first pet.
"We don't want people to distrust family members, but people
should be aware of that, anyone who has access is somebody who
could possibly use that information," Kaiser says.
If you were counting on the IRS's 6-digit Identity
Protection PIN, which uses a personal identification number to
help lock out fraudsters, you are out of luck. The system was
pulled down last week for a security review, according to the
IRS. The agency said it had already stopped 800 fraudulent
returns among the 2.7 million PINs issued so far for the current
filing season.
Security journalist Brian Krebs, who exposed some of the
vulnerabilities on his website (krebsonsecurity.com/),
says the system has fundamental flaws based on the type of
personal information it uses that is too easily bought for $2 a
pop on the Internet.
"I doubt they'll bring it back," he says.
