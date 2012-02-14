WASHINGTON Feb 14 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Tim Geithner on Tuesday said the Obama administration is close
to presenting a set of principles to Congress to revamp the
corporate tax code but that they will not be comprehensive and
overhauling the tax code could take years.
"We're going to lay out a framework of elements we think
should guide the discussion on corporate tax reform," Geithner
told the Senate Finance Committee a day after President Barack
Obama presented a $3.8 trillion 2013 budget plan.
The U.S. corporate tax rate at 35 percent is nearly the
highest in the industrialized world, and the Obama
administration later this month will propose later cutting the
rate.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon.)