By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 The U.S. Congress, facing
end-of-year deadline pressures and an unhappy electorate,
rushed on Thursday to find compromises on legislation to keep
the federal government functioning through 2012 and extend a
payroll tax cut for 160 million Americans.
After weeks of stuck negotiations and political bickering,
Senate leaders said on Thursday they were optimistic a
bipartisan compromise was nearly at hand on the two bills that
could demonstrate to voters that Washington is able to function
cooperatively - at least for now.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, opened
Thursday's session of the Senate saying that "in the next few
days" the legislation could be wrapped up, allowing lawmakers
to go home for the holidays after a year of bruising fights
over budget and tax policy.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was similarly
upbeat, saying he was "confident and optimistic we'll be able
to resolve both (bills) on a bipartisan basis."
The upbeat assessments - the first in weeks - came a
day after Reid, McConnell and House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner, a Republican, huddled in the Capitol to talk
about a way forward.
It also was on the heels of Senate Democrats making it
known they would be willing to drop their demand for a
surtax on income over $1 million to cover the cost of keeping
the payroll tax lower for another year. Late on Wednesday,
McConnell downplayed the importance of the Democratic
overture.
House Republicans announced they would hold a vote on
Friday on their version of a nearly $1 trillion spending bill
to keep federal agencies, ranging from the Defense Department
and Homeland Security to labor, environment and education
agencies, operating through the fiscal year that expires on
Sept. 30, 2012.
It was unclear whether the separate Senate negotiations
would overtake the bill Republicans were pushing through the
House.
PAYROLL TAX CUT
Also expected to be included in the year-end bills is an
extension of long-term unemployment benefits that are set to
start expiring early next year. It was unclear whether
Republicans would succeed in paring back those benefits.
President Barack Obama's temporary payroll tax cut, first
enacted a year ago, would be extended for another year at a
cost of about $120 billion. Lawmakers are negotiating over how
to cover those lost revenues and not add to budget deficits
that have been more than $1 trillion annually for the past
three years.
Republicans and Democrats have been looking at using war
savings stemming from upcoming combat troop withdrawals from
Iraq and Afghanistan. They also have weighed cutting federal
worker pension benefits, auctioning more broadcast airwave
rights held by the government and raising fees investors pay
for mortgage transactions involving government-sponsored
agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Under a potential deal, the payroll tax that workers pay
would stay for another year at 4.2 percent, down from the
normal 6.2 percent. Democrats argue the tax cut puts about
$1,000 more in workers' hands that they can spend and hopefully
stimulate the economy.
Republicans have questioned the effectiveness of the tax
cut but have lately supported its extension, while also
proposing some controversial add-ons that Democrats object to.
One of those initiatives, paving the way for quick approval
of the Canada-U.S. Keystone XL oil pipeline over Obama's
objections, could be negotiated away in a compromise deal, but
that was still unclear.
It also was unclear whether Boehner could marshal enough
Republican votes in the House to pass a payroll tax cut
measure without the Keystone pipeline provision.