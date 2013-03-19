* U.S. lawmakers aim to draft tax legislation this year
* Several proposals would curtail local tax breaks
* Tax benefits have powerful backers, too
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, March 19 The Republican chief of a
congressional panel looking to rewrite the U.S. tax code
suggested on Tuesday that a federal tax deduction claimed by
individuals for state and local taxes paid is encouraging some
states to keep their taxes high.
Dave Camp, chairman of the House of Representatives Ways and
Means Committee, spoke at a hearing focused on the merits of the
state and local tax deduction, as well as the tax exemption for
municipal bond interest income.
Taxpayers in California, New York and New Jersey claimed
more than one-third of all deductions taken for state and local
taxes paid in 2010, Camp noted, also pointing out that these
states have among the steepest state and local tax rates.
"Those findings, and many more that have been uncovered over
the years, raise significant concerns," the Michigan lawmaker
said.
Those states are also among the most populous and tend to
vote Democratic. Advocates for keeping the provisions noted that
those states are largely urban with higher costs and higher tax
payments paid back to the federal government.
"We're big givers and we don't complain about it," said New
York Democratic Representative Charles Rangel.
The hearing is the latest in a series held by tax-writing
lawmakers hoping to overhaul the tax code this year. Doing that
will be tough, given party rancor and the power of
perk-protecting lobbyists, but Camp and Democratic Senate
Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus of Montana pledge to
introduce legislation this year.
Scott Hodge, president of the Tax Foundation, which
advocates lower taxes, estimated that scrapping both benefits
would produce enough federal revenue to lower individual tax
rates by 5 percent.
"Reducing the rate would have all taxpayers being treated
more similarly," Camp said, referring to that analysis.
Both provisions date to the tax code's creation in 1913,
setting them apart from what some call tax loopholes. They are
also among the largest tax benefits.
In fiscal year 2011, the U.S. government missed out on about
$30 billion in revenues because of the muni-bond interest tax
exemption and about $67 billion from the state and local tax
deduction, the Congressional Budget Office said this month.
That total of nearly $100 billion a year roughly equals the
amount of revenue forgone by the federal government because of
another popular tax break - the mortgage interest deduction.
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and some Republicans
have suggested limiting these tax breaks, but the provisions are
politically popular, fervently defended by state and local
officials, and embedded in the financial markets.
LOCAL RULES RULE
Municipal bonds allow states and local governments to tap
capital markets more cheaply than private sector borrowers to
fund public projects such as schools and roads.
Lawmakers from both parties defended the tax exempt status
of municipal bonds at the hearing.
"All we're going to be doing is passing that tax onto a
different level," said Representative Kenny Marchant, a Texas
Republican who said he had been swamped with concern from local
officials in advance of the hearing.
Lawmakers were largely in agreement on the need to examine
so-called private activity bonds, which fund private-public
projects such as airports and private colleges. A recent New
York Times article pointed out that the bonds have been used to
finance private projects such as a Goldman Sachs office.
Experts noted that these particular private activity bonds
were issued as part of onetime disaster recovery programs, which
have looser regulations.
Both Camp and the committee's top Democrat, Representative
Sandy Levin of Michigan, suggested looking into the rules on
these bonds.