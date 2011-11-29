* McConnell: Majority of Republicans want to renew tax cut
* Republicans to offer alternate way to pay for tax cut
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 After initial reluctance,
Republicans in Congress on Tuesday threw their support behind a
one-year extension of a payroll tax cut for workers aimed at
helping stimulate the U.S. economy.
The move by Republicans could help avert an end-of-year
battle with Democrats following months of bitter disputes over
spending cuts, tax policy and government borrowing.
"In all likelihood we will agree to continue the current
payroll tax relief for another year," Senate Republican leader
Mitch McConnell told reporters following a closed-door meeting
of his colleagues.
McConnell added that there is now "a majority sentiment"
among Republicans for continuing the temporary tax cut.
Without congressional action by Dec. 31, the payroll tax
that workers pay would revert to 6.2 percent, up from the
current, temporary 4.2 percent tax.
As early as Thursday, Senate Democrats will press for a
vote on their version of a payroll tax cut extension: one that
would cut the tax even further, to 3.1 percent and also drop it
to that level for employers. But it would make up for the lost
revenue with a new 3.25 percent tax on income over $1 million
dollars a year, an idea that Republicans vehemently oppose.
Top White House economist Alan Krueger said on Tuesday that
extending the tax cut would strengthen the U.S. economy.
"This is a critical time for the economy and I think it's a
time when the economy could use more medicine to strengthen and
sustain the recovery," Krueger told a news briefing.
The current tax cut, estimated to put an additional $1,000
in workers' pockets, also is a buffer against future economic
shocks including from Europe, which is suffering through a debt
crisis, Krueger said.
Economists have estimated that allowing the payroll tax cut
to die would shave anywhere from 0.75 percentage point to 1.5
percentage points from economic growth.
TAXING THE RICH
Senate Republicans will move to block the Democrats'
proposed tax hike on the rich.
Instead, McConnell said Republicans will offer their own
set of plans for covering the approximately $110 billion
revenue loss from a one-year extension of the current tax cut.
As recently as two days ago, some prominent Republicans
were questioning the need for continuing the payroll tax cut.
The No.2 Republican in the Senate, Jon Kyl, said on Sunday the
tax holiday had not stimulated job creation.
But Democrats have been hammering Republicans, accusing
them of wanting to impose a tax hike on middle class families
while shielding the rich from higher taxes.
McConnell did not provide details on how Republicans would
offset the cost of extending the tax cut. There has been some
speculation among Democratic aides in Congress that Republicans
could take aim at new federal subsidies under President Barack
Obama's overhaul of the healthcare system.
While that likely would prompt Democratic opposition, a new
round of ideas later in December could find bipartisan
backing.
Senator Rob Portman, a Republican member of a congressional
"super committee" that last week failed to reach a deal on
deficit reduction, said, "There are plenty of ways to reduce
spending" to cover the cost of extending the payroll tax cut.
While Portman did not elaborate, there are a range of
potential sources for savings, including cutting federal farm
subsidies, selling some government assets, reducing federal
pensions and administrative savings in the Medicare healthcare
program for the elderly.
(Additional reporting by Donna Smith; editing by Anthony
Boadle)