* Election fears drive legislation to extend tax cut
* House leaders offer ideas to pay for tax cut
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 Republican leaders in the
U.S. House of Representatives pushed ahead on Friday to extend
a popular payroll tax cut for another year despite opposition
within their own ranks.
Following a 90-minute closed-door meeting, many
Republicans said there was strong opposition but that House
Speaker John Boehner planned to work to renew President Barack
Obama's tax cut, which is set to expire on Dec. 31.
Republicans have been lukewarm about extending this
particular tax cut, saying it has failed to stimulate the
economy and will weaken the Social Security retirement program
over the long run.
But with fears of a political backlash in the run-up to
November's presidential and congressional elections, their
leaders have decided to also seek an extension.
If Republicans blocked the tax cut, "They (Democrats) are
going to say, 'There they go, Republicans raising taxes,'" said
Republican Representative Charles Boustany.
And so as Congress tries to wind down for the year, some
Republicans, who rose to power opposing tax hikes, found
themselves in the rare position of trying to block a tax cut
financial markets think is vital to the economy.
Obama sought to ratchet up the pressure on Republicans to
pass the extension, telling lawmakers they must not leave for
their holiday break this month without taking action.
"We need to get this done. And I expect that it's going to
get done before Congress leaves. Otherwise, Congress may not be
leaving and we can all spend Christmas here together."
Late on Thursday, the Senate defeated competing versions of
payroll tax cut extension bills, with most Republicans in that
chamber bucking their own leadership's proposal -- a rare
occurrence. Senate and House leaders are now expected to begin
negotiating a compromise.
"There was a lot of push back" during the private meeting
of House Republicans, Representative Jeff Flake told reporters
as he left the room.
Flake, a conservative who has devoted his House career to
controlling government spending, complained that it will take
10 years for the government to recoup the approximately $110
billion in lost revenues stemming from a continuance of the tax
cut through 2012.
ECONOMIC STIMULUS?
"I think unless we have the courage right now to address
entitlement reform, we shouldn't be extending the payroll tax
holiday. But we don't have the courage right now to do that,"
Flake said.
Workers and employers pay the tax and the revenues are
deposited into a Social Security retirement fund. The money
returns to workers after they retire from the work force.
Obama and his fellow Democrats won passage a year ago of a
one-year payroll tax cut to 4.2 percent, down from 6.2
percent.
The idea was that it would put more money, nearly $1,000
per family, in workers' hands to spend and thus help stimulate
the economy. The White House has warned that letting the tax
cut expire would significantly hurt the economy as it is
struggling to grow.
Senate Republicans defeated a Democratic plan to offset the
revenues that would be lost with a surtax on the wealthy.
Like their Senate counterparts, House Republican leaders
have proposed paying for the tax cut extension in part by
freezing federal employee wages through 2015, said
Representative Steven LaTourette.
He said there was a long list of other savings, including
some changes to Medicare healthcare programs and raising fees
investors pay for mortgage transactions involving government
sponsored agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
All of these ideas have been discussed by Democrats and
Republicans during budget talks earlier this year, he said.
The Republican plan, LaTourette said, would also extend
unemployment insurance benefits for the long-term unemployed,
but with some reforms.
LaTourette said some of his fellow Republicans proposed a
"tradeoff" for extending the payroll tax cut.
"Some people think ... if you are going to give someone
$900, that perhaps there should be a tradeoff: you have to
delay your (Social Security) retirement for a month. That
wasn't very popular" in the meeting, he said.