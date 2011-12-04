* Senate Democratic payroll tax plan a "serious" effort
* Republican sees tax cut, jobless benefits extended
By Donna Smith and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 U.S. Senate Democrats plan to
offer a new proposal on Monday to extend a popular payroll tax
cut amid signals that Republican leaders would accept a
compromise that covers the cost to the federal Treasury.
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Kent Conrad, a Democrat,
said that the offer would be a "serious attempt to move this
ball forward," and avoid a Dec. 31 expiration of the popular
tax cut.
The proposal will be put forward by Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid, a Democrat, on Monday, Conrad told the "Fox News
Sunday" program. He declined to give details.
Conrad called Reid's proposal "a compromise," but a
spokesman for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said
Republicans were not consulted.
President Barack Obama and other Democrats want to expand
and continue the payroll tax break for workers and extend it to
employers, arguing it would help stimulate the sluggish U.S.
economy. They have offered to cover the plan's cost with a new
tax on millionaires.
Republicans instead offered to extend the tax break, which
reduces the Social Security tax to 4.2 percent from 6.2
percent, and cover its roughly $110 billion cost largely by
continuing a federal workers' pay freeze through 2015 and
gradually reducing the federal workforce by 10 percent.
The competing plans were defeated on Thursday in the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
While declining to discuss details, Conrad said the cost of
Reid's proposal would be fully covered and not increase the
nation's record $15 trillion debt.
"It will be paid for, it will be in a way that is credible
and serious," Conrad said.
SKEPTICISM
Many Republican lawmakers are skeptical that extending the
tax cut beyond this year will spur job creation, and they say
it will have only a temporary effect on the economy.
Some also argue an extension would take money out of the
government-run Social Security retirement program, which is
under increasing financial strain.
Democrats contend that revenue from the federal
government's general fund - money not earmarked for specific
programs or activities - will be used to make up for any loss
of funds intended for the Social Security program.
Fearing a possible backlash from voters in the 2012
elections, most Republicans want to at least extend the current
tax break. Republican leaders announced last week a willingness
to compromise with Democrats on the issue.
Obama has pushed for extending the payroll tax cut as well
jobless benefits for the long-term unemployed in campaign-style
trips around the nation. The nation's unemployment rate is
currently 8.6 percent.
"Probably they both (payroll tax break and unemployment
insurance) will be extended," Republican Senator Tom Coburn
said on "Fox News Sunday."
The White House, investment banks and some economists have
warned that U.S. economic growth could suffer in 2012 if the
tax cut for workers is allowed to expire.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner put himself
at odds with some members of his fellow Republicans who are
skeptical of its benefits last week when he agreed that
extending the tax break would help the economy.
Republican House leaders have not offered a
counterproposal, but an aide said the chamber could consider
its version of the payroll tax extension as early as this
week.