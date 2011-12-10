* Both sides seek to avoid pre-election tax hike
* Analysts says Democrats have upper hand
* Aides say Boehner, Reid may cut final deal
By Thomas Ferraro and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 Democratic and Republican
lawmakers skirmished on Friday over plans to extend a payroll
tax cut seen as crucial to a fragile U.S. economic recovery,
but aides predicted a last-minute deal.
While independent economists say extending the tax cut
would boost the economy at a critical time, both parties have
been struggling to agree on a compromise deal in a rerun of
this year's budget battles that have knocked investor
confidence in Washington's ability to deal with its fiscal
problems.
Both parties are under pressure to strike a deal at a time
of economic difficulty. Failure to do so would mean an
effective tax hike for millions of voters in 2012, when
Republicans and Democrats will face off in presidential and
congressional elections.
"The optics politically to be seen blocking an extension of
payroll tax is lousy - and neither wants their fingerprints of
blame on it for not getting it done before Christmas," said
Ethan Siegal of The Washington Exchange, a private firm that
tracks Washington for institutional investors.
Senior party aides predicted on Friday that common ground
would be soon be found to extend a reduction of the payroll
tax, which helps fund the Social Security federal retirement
program, and renew jobless benefits for millions of Americans.
"Everybody figures it will happen. It has to. No one wants
to raise taxes or end jobless benefits," one aide said. "The
only real question if it will be next week or the week after."
Democrats pounced on Republican moves to include a
controversial pipeline project in the tax-cut bill, citing
environmental concerns. But they also said attempts by
Republicans in the House of Representatives to kill new federal
controls on industrial boilers and incinerators would keep
toxic pollutants like mercury in the skies for years to come.
Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee said
the Republican bill also would weaken Obama's landmark
healthcare reform law by undermining tax credits and subsidies
designed to make health insurance affordable.
KEYSTONE BARGAINING CHIP
Republican lawmakers have been skeptical of extending the
tax cut, set to expire on Dec. 31, questioning its stimulative
effect on the economy. But party leaders, fearing a voter
backlash, have drawn up legislation to woo them and blunt
Democratic efforts to paint Republicans as the party of the
rich.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S.
Republican, said on Friday the Republican-controlled chamber
would pass his party's plan, formally unveiled on Friday, early
next week.
The measure would be funded largely by extending a pay
freeze on federal workers. It includes a provision to speed up
development of the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil pipeline
project, despite President Barack Obama's threat to veto any
Republican effort to link the two issues.
Backers of the project say it will create tens of thousands
of jobs and help tackle a chronically high unemployment rate.
Boehner sought to put the ball in Obama's court, saying,
"It is my hope that the president will accept this measure so
that Americans can see that we are still capable of working
together to the meet the challenges we face."
The White House rejected the latest Republican proposal,
saying its costs needed to be offset in a balanced away and not
with budget cuts exempting the rich.
Obama has delayed a decision on the pipeline pending
further studies on a new route. That would push the decision
past next year's election and avoid angering environmentalists
before the 2012 campaign.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, dismissed
the Republican proposal, saying, "If the House sends us their
bill with Keystone in it, they are just wasting valuable time
because it will not pass the Senate."
Dozens of House Democrats have backed the Keystone project
in the past, raising hopes among Republicans an agreement
could be reached on the issue as part of an overall deal to
extend the payroll tax.
Boehner crafted the provision to mesh with a proposal
already endorsed by 39 Republican senators and one Democrat,
Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
But a Democratic aide sketched out another scenario - where
Democrats drop their proposal for offsetting the cost of the
tax payroll cut with a surtax on millionaires in return for
Republicans backing off on Keystone.
Another potential area for compromise is on the Republican
demand for tougher requirements on eligibility for jobless
benefits. They want to gradually reduce the maximum number of
weeks for benefits to 59 from 99.
Democratic and Republican aides predicted Reid and Boehner
would meet in the next few days to negotiate a final deal.