WASHINGTON Dec 5 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid hopes to get a vote this week on his soon-to-be proposed "compromise" to extend a popular payroll tax cut, a Democratic aide said on Monday.

The aide said Reid plans to release details of the proposal later in the day and that it would represent a compromise between competing Democratic and Republicans approaches to pay for it. Democrats favor a tax hike on the rich. Republicans want to extend a federal worker pay freeze. Both approaches have been rejected by the full Senate.