(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Kathy Kristof
Los Angeles, April 5 If you are in the process
of preparing your 2015 tax return and find yourself horrified by
the amount you owe or disappointed by the paucity of your
refund, you have one last chance to cut the bill by paying
yourself instead of Uncle Sam.
Whereas most other deductions are off the table as of Dec
31, contributions to Individual Retirement Accounts and
Simplified Employee Pension Individual Retirement Accounts,
better known as SEP-IRAs are available up until the April 18 tax
deadline.
How much you can contribute depends on your age and whether
you are a non-working spouse, an employee or have
self-employment income. The best opportunities go to the
self-employed and partially self-employed. (You may want to keep
that in mind the next time someone asks you to moonlight.)
INCOME LIMITS
If neither you nor your spouse are covered by an employer
plan, you can deduct IRA contributions up to the limits of
$5,500 per person ($6,500 for those age 50 and over) in both
2015 and 2016.
Assuming you are in the 25 percent federal income tax
bracket, putting in the max will shave your federal tax bill by
$1,375. You can save on state income taxes, too.
Normally, you cannot contribute more to an IRA than you
earned in a year, but there is an exception for non-working
spouses. If one spouse earns at least $5,500 ($6,500 if 50 or
older), but your combined "modified adjusted gross income" is
less than $98,000, you can get the full deduction for the other
spouse's IRA contribution. (Modified adjusted gross income is
your AGI, plus any deductions or credits you had subtracted for
tuition, student loan interest payments, tax-exempt bond
interest and a few other relatively rare deductions, credits and
income exclusions.)
You can claim a partial federal income tax deduction for the
non-working spouse's contribution if your joint income is below
$118,000. Once joint income exceeds that amount, you can
contribute to a spousal IRA, but you cannot deduct the
contribution.
For singles who are covered by workplace plans, deductions
get restricted after earning $61,000 and are eliminated
completely once modified adjusted gross income hits $71,000.
SELF-EMPLOYED
The real juicy retirement plan deductions go to people who
are self-employed, or have at least some self-employment income.
They can contribute up to 25 percent of their self-employment
income to a maximum of $53,000 in 2015.
If you have both a day-job and self-employment income, you
can contribute up to 25 percent of the self-employment income,
in addition to making contributions to your employer plan. The
maximum contribution limits are viewed separately, so your
maximum annual limit is the sum of the two, adds Mark Luscombe,
principal analyst with Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.
If you are lucky enough to be raking in serious money from a
side gig, the tax savings could be stunning. Consider a
hypothetical taxpayer who contributes the maximum $18,000 to his
employer plan, while earning $300,000 from his side Internet
business. He can contribute $53,000 to his SEP and the current
401(k) maximum of $18,000 to the employer plan, Luscombe says.
That combination reduces his taxable income by a whopping
$71,000, saving him $24,850 in federal income tax. (That assumes
that he is in the nation's top income tax bracket of 35 percent
which he most likely would be.)
Better yet, you do not have to make SEP-IRA contributions
until your tax filing deadline, including extensions. So if you
do not have the cash for a full contribution today, file a form
4868, which is an "Application for Automatic Extension of Time
to File." This gives you until October 15th to file your return
and fund your SEP-IRA contribution, no questions asked.
Getting more time to file and make SEP-IRA contributions
does not mean that you have more time to pay your regular income
taxes. Make sure that you do a good estimate of how much you
will owe with your 2015 return. Send any balance due in with
your extension request to avoid under-payment penalties.
(Editing by Lauren Young, Beth Pinsker and Andrew Hay)