By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, March 31
NEW YORK, March 31 Former presidential candidate
Mitt Romney's legendary tax deduction for his horse may sound
like the ultimate boondoggle of the super rich.
Ditto for writing off the private jet, stashing money in
offshore accounts and paying the nanny as a corporate employee.
Here are some other tax loopholes that might be within your
reach:
1. Maximize your 529
The tax benefits of a 529 college savings plan are baked
right into the plan - you put in after-tax money and the
proceeds grow tax-free, like a Roth individual retirement
account. In some 34 states and the District of Columbia, you
also get a tax benefit on your state taxes. But there's more to
it than that.
Depending on the state, each parent can make a contribution
for each child. That's why Patrick Beagle, a financial planner
at WealthCrest in Springfield, Virginia, has four accounts for
his two children. Beagle and his spouse each contribute the
maximum of $4,000 per year for his state's tax break, for a
total of $16,000.
You can also "front-load" your 529 savings by making several
years of contributions at once, something President Barack Obama
and his wife Michelle were able to take advantage of for their
two daughters, putting $240,000 away all at once in 2007.
Depending on the state, there may be no time limit on how
long your contribution has to stay in the 529 account before you
get a deduction. If you have a child who is already in college,
you can make your yearly contribution, get the tax credit and
then withdraw it for use immediately.
2. After-tax Roth conversions
Want to fill up your Roth but either make too much to
qualify or find the $5,500 per year limit too low? You can
contribute after-tax money to your 401(k) and convert it to a
Roth, thanks to a new Internal Revenue Service notice.
Jim McGowan, a certified financial planner with the Marshall
Financial Group in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, altered his
tax-planning strategies for many of his clients because of this
change.
For those whose companies allow it, McGowan is having
clients put aside $20,000 to $30,000 extra in their 401(k)s
after they have maxed out the $18,000 allowed with pre-tax
money.
The total an individual can save per year, including any
matching funds, is $53,000, so there is plenty of wiggle room.
McGowan's clients are just starting to utilize Roth
conversions, so nobody has rolled over funds yet. "Potentially,
it could be an enormous benefit tax-wise," he says.
Not the least of which is that if you put the same amount in
a brokerage account, you'd be paying capital gains every year.
But with the extra in a 401(k) and then rolled into a Roth, the
funds are sheltered.
Likewise, you can make a "back-door" Roth contribution, even
if you are over the income level of $183,000 for singles or
$193,000 for married couples.
First, you contribute after-tax dollars to an IRA, which you
can do up to the regular limits of $5,500 or $6,500 for those
over 55. You can then convert this "non-deductible IRA" at will
to a Roth, says Harvey Bezozi, a tax accountant with his own
firm in Boca Raton, Florida.
"Some people commingle the funds with a traditional pre-tax
IRA, but I like to keep them separate so you can keep track of
what you did," he says.
3. "Business" income
You don't have to buy a farm, like one of Patrick Beagle's
clients did, just to get some additional expenses to off-set
income. Any small business will do.
Beagle has clients who sell products at home-based parties
through companies like Thirty-One (www.thirtyonegifts.com/)
and Silpada (www.silpada.com/public/join). This opens
up a lot of other deductions because they are using part of
their home as an office or to store merchandise. There are also
phone costs, office supplies and advertising costs to consider.
And all that guacamole for the handbag party? A legitimate
business expense.
