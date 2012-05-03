By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 3 Financial markets need a
strong sign that the government is serious about fixing the U.S.
tax code, but rushing to get it done this year could do more
harm than good, several prominent economists said on Thursday.
"The troubles of the rest of the global economy give us a
little breathing room," said Jim Poterba, president of the
private, nonpartisan National Bureau of Economic Research.
But, he added, "There is enormous value to give market
participants a heads-up on where you are going."
Former Treasury secretaries and other economic heavyweights
gathered in Washington to weigh the chances for a broad tax code
rewrite, with an eye toward the expiration at year-end of a slew
of tax policies, which some are calling "taxmageddon."
Measures set to expire are the tax cuts enacted under former
President George W. Bush and extended by President Barack Obama,
while broad automatic spending cuts and a potential need to
again hike the federal borrowing limit also loom ahead.
With these urgent issues ahead and continued bitter partisan
division likely between now and the Nov. 6 elections, little or
no serious action is expected for many months on a comprehensive
tax code overhaul, panelists said at the Hamilton Project
symposium on taxation.
Still, they added, markets and businesses need a signal that
policymakers have a plan.
"We're not all that far apart there are differences, but
pick a direction. What we can't cope with is no direction, no
decisions," said John Engler, president of the Business
Roundtable, a lobbying group of corporate chief executives.
Engler blasted as inadequate a recent two-month renewal of a
payroll tax cut which lawmakers sealed in December. "A two-month
extension on payroll taxes? Are we serious?"
Policymakers from both parties, including Obama, say they
want a complete overhaul of the complicated tax code - both to
make it more fair and to jump-start the sluggish economy. But
the politicians are short on details about which tax benefits
might be scrapped to reduce tax rates, economists said.
A paper prepared by the Hamilton Project, a
Democratic-leaning group that also includes Republicans, laid
out painful changes needed to substantially trim individual tax
rates.
The analysis found dramatic tax changes - including cutting
the home mortgage deduction and raising rates on capital gains -
are needed for meaningful tax rate cuts. The report also found
that recent tax changes have worsened income inequality.
"The very people who have seen the biggest income gains in
the past three decades have also seen the biggest tax cuts," the
report said.
Economist Martin Feldstein, former economist to several
recent Republican presidents, breaks with many Republicans by
citing the need to raise revenue as a key goal of tax reform.
Asked about the no-new-taxes pledge that has been taken by
nearly every Republican in Congress, Feldstein said even
pledge-takers might back a "pro-growth" tax reform package.
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers cautioned that
broadening the base of taxpayers, one central tenet of tax
reform, will not necessarily make the system less complicated.
"We shouldn't kid ourselves that we will have a simpler tax
code," Summers said, citing the example of taking away the tax
break on selling a home, part of some reform proposals.
"If you repeal it - everyone who sells a house has to go
back and look at what they paid and do the calculation - you are
increasing complexity of the tax code," Summers said.