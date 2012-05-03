WASHINGTON May 3 Financial markets need a strong sign that the government is serious about fixing the U.S. tax code, but rushing to get it done this year could do more harm than good, several prominent economists said on Thursday.

"The troubles of the rest of the global economy give us a little breathing room," said Jim Poterba, president of the private, nonpartisan National Bureau of Economic Research.

But, he added, "There is enormous value to give market participants a heads-up on where you are going."

Former Treasury secretaries and other economic heavyweights gathered in Washington to weigh the chances for a broad tax code rewrite, with an eye toward the expiration at year-end of a slew of tax policies, which some are calling "taxmageddon."

Measures set to expire are the tax cuts enacted under former President George W. Bush and extended by President Barack Obama, while broad automatic spending cuts and a potential need to again hike the federal borrowing limit also loom ahead.

With these urgent issues ahead and continued bitter partisan division likely between now and the Nov. 6 elections, little or no serious action is expected for many months on a comprehensive tax code overhaul, panelists said at the Hamilton Project symposium on taxation.

Still, they added, markets and businesses need a signal that policymakers have a plan.

"We're not all that far apart  there are differences, but pick a direction. What we can't cope with is no direction, no decisions," said John Engler, president of the Business Roundtable, a lobbying group of corporate chief executives.

Engler blasted as inadequate a recent two-month renewal of a payroll tax cut which lawmakers sealed in December. "A two-month extension on payroll taxes? Are we serious?"

Policymakers from both parties, including Obama, say they want a complete overhaul of the complicated tax code - both to make it more fair and to jump-start the sluggish economy. But the politicians are short on details about which tax benefits might be scrapped to reduce tax rates, economists said.

A paper prepared by the Hamilton Project, a Democratic-leaning group that also includes Republicans, laid out painful changes needed to substantially trim individual tax rates.

The analysis found dramatic tax changes - including cutting the home mortgage deduction and raising rates on capital gains - are needed for meaningful tax rate cuts. The report also found that recent tax changes have worsened income inequality.

"The very people who have seen the biggest income gains in the past three decades have also seen the biggest tax cuts," the report said.

Economist Martin Feldstein, former economist to several recent Republican presidents, breaks with many Republicans by citing the need to raise revenue as a key goal of tax reform.

Asked about the no-new-taxes pledge that has been taken by nearly every Republican in Congress, Feldstein said even pledge-takers might back a "pro-growth" tax reform package.

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers cautioned that broadening the base of taxpayers, one central tenet of tax reform, will not necessarily make the system less complicated.

"We shouldn't kid ourselves that we will have a simpler tax code," Summers said, citing the example of taking away the tax break on selling a home, part of some reform proposals.

"If you repeal it - everyone who sells a house has to go back and look at what they paid and do the calculation - you are increasing complexity of the tax code," Summers said.