WASHINGTON Feb 3 President Barack Obama said on
Sunday more tax revenue would be needed in the coming years to
reduce the U.S. deficit but raising tax rates was not a key
issue.
"I don't think the issue right now is raising rates," Obama
said in an interview on CBS.
"There is no doubt we need additional revenue, coupled with
smart spending reductions in order to bring down our deficit.
And we can do it in a gradual way so that it doesn't have a huge
impact," he said.
At the beginning of the year Obama pushed through
legislation to address the U.S. "fiscal cliff" that raised
income tax rates on households making more than $450,000 a year.