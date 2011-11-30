SCRANTON, Pa. Nov 30 President Barack Obama
warned on Wednesday that the U.S. economy would suffer a
massive blow if Congress fails to extend expiring payroll tax
cuts, saying "we're not fully out of the recession yet."
Obama sought to turn up the heat on congressional
Republicans at a campaign-style rally at a high school in
Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state in the 2012
presidential election in which he is seeking a second term.
Republicans in Congress on Tuesday dropped their resistance
to the idea of a one-year payroll tax cut extension for workers
which Obama wants to help bolster the economy but signaled
tough negotiations would still be needed on how to pay for
it.
Obama and his fellow Democrats want to finance the payroll
tax break extension by raising taxes on wealthier Americans, an
approach Republicans vehemently oppose. He said the issue could
come up for a vote in Congress as early as Friday.
He said if Congress doesn't act to extend the payroll tax
cuts, middle-class Americans will see their taxes go up "at the
worst possible time."
"It would be tough for you," he said. "It would also be a
massive blow to the economy because we're not fully out of the
recession yet."