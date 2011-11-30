SCRANTON, Pa. Nov 30 President Barack Obama warned on Wednesday that the U.S. economy would suffer a massive blow if Congress fails to extend expiring payroll tax cuts, saying "we're not fully out of the recession yet."

Obama sought to turn up the heat on congressional Republicans at a campaign-style rally at a high school in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state in the 2012 presidential election in which he is seeking a second term.

Republicans in Congress on Tuesday dropped their resistance to the idea of a one-year payroll tax cut extension for workers which Obama wants to help bolster the economy but signaled tough negotiations would still be needed on how to pay for it.

Obama and his fellow Democrats want to finance the payroll tax break extension by raising taxes on wealthier Americans, an approach Republicans vehemently oppose. He said the issue could come up for a vote in Congress as early as Friday.

He said if Congress doesn't act to extend the payroll tax cuts, middle-class Americans will see their taxes go up "at the worst possible time."

"It would be tough for you," he said. "It would also be a massive blow to the economy because we're not fully out of the recession yet."