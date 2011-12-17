WASHINGTON Dec 16 President Barack Obama
supports a compromise payroll tax deal reached in Congress on
Friday but Republican insistence on including a demand to speed
a decision on a controversial Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline
means it almost certainly will not be built, a senior
administration official said.
The Obama administration believes that while an agreement
to extend payroll tax breaks for just two months is not ideal,
it would be inconceivable that Republicans would consent to
that and later refuse to renew the cuts for rest of the year.
The senior official said the deal, which still must be
approved by the full Senate and House of Representatives, meets
Obama's main concern that middle-class taxes not rise with the
expiration of payroll tax breaks at the end of December.
But it falls short of Obama's original push for a full-year
extension and also runs counter to an earlier White House
demand that there be no link to the proposed Keystone XL
pipeline.
The official made clear, however, that Obama had been more
concerned about the economic damage to an already fragile
economic recovery if tens of millions of families faced higher
taxes with the coming of the new year.
The administration considers the Republicans' insistence on
tying the pipeline review to the tax deal to be
counterproductive to their own effort to get the $7 billion
project fast-tracked as a potential jobs creator, the official
said.
Obama stands by the State Department's warning on Monday
that a Republican effort to limit the pipeline review to 60
days would violate environmental laws and force it to withhold
approval, the senior official said.
In a bow to environmentalists' concerns, Obama directed the
State Department last month to conduct an additional review of
the pipeline. That would punt the decision on whether to
approve the project until after next year's presidential
election when he is seeking a second term.
The Democratic president can live with the Keystone clause
in the tax deal because it does not mandate that he approve the
pipeline, only that he make a decision within 60 days on
whether or not to allow construction.
The official said the project would now almost surely be
killed because Obama has made clear he will not give the
go-ahead without time for an adequate review of the health,
safety and environmental risks.