President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he had seen some "hopeful signs" that Congress would pass a payroll tax cut extension for the entire year, as he maintained pressure on lawmakers to take action he said was needed to keep the U.S. recovery on track.

"When a plane has finally lifted off the ground, you don't ease up on the throttle," Obama told an event aimed at showcasing how urgently ordinary Americans need the $40 per paycheck that the payroll tax cut is worth.

"Call, tweet, write your congressman, write your senators ... don't let taxes go up on 160 million Americans," Obama said.