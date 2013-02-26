By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 26 The top U.S. Republican tax
legislator on Tuesday renewed a vow to try overhauling the
complex federal tax code this year, but he said no actual
legislation would be forthcoming soon.
Dave Camp, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in the
Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, said that
major tax reform remains his top 2013 goal.
"We have to build this legislation. This is not a bill we
are ready to roll out," Camp told reporters at a briefing. "It
is certainly not going to be in the next six weeks."
Camp, of Michigan, leads one of the most coveted panels in
Congress, with power over tax, healthcare financing and trade.
But several years of 11th-hour budget deals engineered by
congressional party leaders to hold off various fiscal crises
have diminished the power of Capitol Hill's committee chairmen.
For example, the Jan. 1 legislation that staved off the
so-called fiscal cliff bypassed Ways and Means. Instead, it was
crafted by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and
Democratic Vice President Joe Biden behind closed doors.
Camp at one point had proposed crafting a tax reform bill by
April, something that now looks unlikely. At the briefing, he
pledged to do a tax rewrite through the committee process. He
said he has a "green light" on this from House Speaker John
Boehner.
At the same time, some Republicans question whether going
through the process of tax reform is worth the effort since it
is unclear if it could pass both houses of Congress, according
to a top Republican aide.
Camp, in parallel with Democratic Senate Finance Committee
Chairman Max Baucus, has held dozens of hearings in recent years
on tax issues, from debt finance to tax exempt organizations.
The hard part: any tax code overhaul would require tough
political choices, including closing "loopholes" that many
taxpayers hold dear. "I'm not naive about how difficult this is,
how complicated this is," Camp said.
Camp, asked if he backed President Barack Obama's
long-standing proposal to limit the value of deductions on tax
breaks such as for home mortgage interest and municipal bond
interest to a rate of 28 percent, said he was not going to
endorse it "at this time." Currently, the benefit of tax
deductions rises in step with a taxpayer's marginal tax rate.
Camp repeated his goal of trimming top rates for individuals
and corporations to 25 percent. The top corporate tax rate is
now at 35 percent; for individuals it is 39.6 percent.
He sought to encourage a dialogue with the White House. He
declined to knock Obama, as some Republicans have, for not
devoting more political muscle to a tax revamp.
While some Republicans voted against Obama's nominee for
Treasury secretary, Jack Lew, in a Senate vote on Tuesday, Camp
said he looks forward to working with him.
Camp has so far released two "discussion drafts" on
technical topics - international corporate taxation and
derivatives taxation - seeking input from businesses.
Camp said he expects further detailed drafts this year, but
declined to comment on what those would entail.
He repeated his stance that individual and corporate tax
changes should be done in tandem, and he said he still opposes
doing business tax reform on its own.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Leslie Adler)