WASHINGTON Feb 16 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday the congressional deal to extend a payroll tax cut until the end of the year is a "fair agreement and one that I support," despite adding billions to the federal deficit.

Boehner told a news conference that the deal - which would stop a tax hike for 160 million workers at the end of February, extend benefits for unemployed workers and avoid a drop in Medicare payments to doctors - was needed because President Barack Obama's economic policies have "failed."