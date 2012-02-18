* Boehner, top Republican in Congress, suffers defections
* Credited with getting results in divided Congress
* Even some Tea Party-aligned lawmakers salute him
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 John Boehner says he
learned how to deal with all sorts of people working as a boy in
his dad's bar. That skill came in handy this week in Congress,
but not all left happy.
With his willingness to bargain, the speaker of the U.S.
House of Representatives won passage on Friday of the
economically important payroll tax-cut extension. But he lost a
hefty block of Republicans who may end up determining his
political fate.
Ninety-one Republicans broke ranks with Boehner and voted
against the measure. Yet 146 other House Republicans and 147
Democrats voted for it.
Boehner, leaning on his bar room pragmatism, thanked fellow
Republican leaders for helping "resolve this issue in a
constructive fashion."
For Republicans, no matter how they voted, the party can now
get back to talking about what it wants to talk about - Obama's
failure to create lots of jobs - instead of fending off charges
of having questioned a tax cut for the middle-class while
defending tax cuts for the rich.
But some Republicans see a longer-term problem for the
62-year-old Boehner. Given all the uprisings he has had to quell
within his ranks on major bills over the past year, they
question his staying power.
"I think he's got to be watching his flank," a senior House
Republican said. "Whenever you pass something using Democratic
votes, as a speaker, that usually spells some problems."
In years past, Republican speakers tried to pass legislation
that a "majority of the majority" backed. Boehner has had no
such luxury, given the fissures within his party and the
unwillingness of many Tea Party activists to compromise.
Pressure on Boehner likely will intensify, the lawmaker
said, if the party loses many seats in the November elections.
For now though, even some Tea Party activists who hate the
idea of adding to deficits, showed flexibility and backed
Boehner. Like the speaker, many of them acknowledged that this
battle was threatening to hurt Republicans in the Nov. 6
elections when control of Congress and the White House will be
up for grabs.
But it will also raise by $100 billion the U.S. deficit that
Republicans vowed to cut when they won control of the House in
the 2010 elections with help from the anti-Washington Tea Party
movement.
By providing the average American family an additional
$1,000 this year, many believe that tax-cut extension will give
a needed boost to the economy, which in turn, could help
President Barack Obama win a second term.
"John Boehner could end up being blamed for helping Obama
get re-elected," said Greg Valliere of the Potomac Research
Group, a private firm that tracks Washington for investors.
"But he did what he thought was right," Valliere said. "This
normally gridlocked Congress finally got something done today
and I think John Boehner deserves a majority of the credit."
'ONLY GUY IN TOWN TRYING TO GET THINGS DONE'
Boehner, a former small businessman elected to Congress in
1990, made the bill possible this week when he dropped a demand
that renewal of the payroll tax cut for 160 million U.S. workers
be paid for with spending cuts to other federal program.
While many budget-cutting conservatives decried the move, a
majority of House Republicans stood with their speaker,
including 24 of 60 in the House Tea Party Caucus.
"I will vote for any measure that allow Americans to keep
more of their own money," said Representative Joe Walsh, a Tea
Party favorite, who voted for the bill.
"I'm among those who yell at our speaker that we need to do
more to cut the deficit," Walsh said after Friday's vote. "But
he's the only guy in town who's actually trying to get things
done."
Republican Representative Joe Wilson, another Tea Party
supporter, voted against the bill, saying: "We need to do more
to cut the deficit. John Boehner will take some heat for this."
Yet Wilson offered praise for Boehner - "he is a very bright
guy" - for getting the bill through Congress and a "tough issue
off the table for Republicans."
People aligned with the conservative Tea Party movement have
been critics of Boehner, yet it has lost favor with Americans
since packing so much clout two years ago. A New York Times/CBS
poll last August had found its disapproval rating at 43 percent,
up from 18 percent in April 2010.
Chris Littleton, a Tea Party leader in Boehner's district in
Ohio, voiced disgust about the payroll tax-cut battle.
"This whole thing is ludicrous," said Littleton. "No one in
Washington is thinking long term about taxes, about Social
Security, about the deficit. They are all wrong. They are little
children playing with others toys."