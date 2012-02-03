* Move prompts angry retort from top Republicans
* Little progress so far toward compromise bill
* Both sides still far apart on how to pay for it
By Donna Smith and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Senate Democrats
have begun preparing a backup plan to extend a tax cut for
workers if a special congressional negotiating committee fails
to reach quick agreement, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said
on Friday.
Reid's comments, in a conference call with reporters, were
seen by some congressional aides as a signal to Republicans that
he is prepared to play hard ball on an issue that favors
Democrats in an election year.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Congress, has struggled to convince rank-and-file
members to lay aside their doubts about the stimulative effect
of the tax cut. Party leaders fear being punished in the polls
if it is allowed to expire at the end of the month.
Word of Reid's backup plan on the payroll tax cut ignited a
sharp response from Boehner, who complained that Democrats had
yet to offer any serious proposals in negotiations.
Congress has until Feb. 29 to extend the payroll tax cut for
160 million workers. Otherwise the 4.2 percent tax on wages they
pay into the Social Security retirement system will rise to 6.2
percent on March 1.
A number of economists believe the payroll tax cut will help
give sluggish U.S. economic growth an extra boost this year.
"I just want to make sure they (Republicans) understand
there is a backup plan," Reid said.
He declined to provide details, but a Senate Democratic aide
said the aim would be to extend the payroll tax break and
jobless benefits for the long-term unemployed through 2012. The
legislation is also expected to avert a 27 percent pay cut for
doctors treating elderly Medicare patients.
BOEHNER HITS BACK
Boehner quickly issued a statement urging Reid to use his
energies to help congressional negotiators come to agreement on
a bipartisan plan and said Democrats had so far failed to
produce a comprehensive plan to extend the popular payroll tax
break through the end of the year.
He noted that the House passed a full-year extension of the
tax cut in December, but that bill failed to gain Democratic
support because it contained controversial policy measures.
"You can't have a 'backup plan' if you haven't offered
anything to back up," Boehner said.
The panel of House and Senate negotiators has made slow
progress in its first three public meetings with little sign of
agreement on the most contentious issue of how to pay for the
roughly $170 billion package. The panel has scheduled a fourth
public meeting for Tuesday.
While details of Reid's backup plan were not available, in
the past he has pushed for a new tax on millionaires to pay for
the tax cut for workers. The millionaires tax, which appears to
have support among voters, faces opposition from Republicans,
who do not want any tax rate increases, but also among some
Democrats.
Democrats have successfully used this issue to paint
Republicans as favoring the wealthy over the middle class, a
theme they are expected to continue through the November
presidential and congressional elections.
The two sides tangled over the payroll tax cut late in
December and could agree only on a two-month extension with a
promise of coming up with a bipartisan agreement to keep the
break in place through the rest of the year.
A fresh partisan battle could provide a way for Reid and his
fellow Democrats to remind voters that Republicans had been cool
during most of last year to the payroll tax cut.
More recently, Republicans have embraced the idea, but have
also tried to attach controversial initiatives, such as
TransCanada's Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline that they say will
create jobs.