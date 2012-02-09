* Cantor says Republicans want agreement by next week
* Democrats offer to scale back unemployment benefits
* Republican says it's not serious offer
By Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Republicans expressed
frustration on Thursday at the slow pace of negotiations over
extending a tax break for workers that expires at the end of the
month, accusing President Barack Obama and Senate Democrats of
blocking agreement.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Congress, said negotiators needed to "get moving"
to reach agreement on how to pay for the roughly $170 billion
package for a full year.
"Right now, the only ones blocking an agreement are the
Senate Democrats and the president," Boehner said at a news
conference. "It's time for them to act."
Failure to strike a deal would mean an effective tax hike on
160 million workers in an election year, dealing a blow to a
U.S. economy that has shown unexpected strength in recent weeks.
The tax break provides an extra $1,000 for an average family.
A Democratic aide dismissed the Republican charges, saying
the party was making a "real effort" to get a deal.
Negotiators are deadlocked over how to cover the cost of the
legislation. Both sides have been reluctant to make any real
concessions on Democrats' demands for tax increases on wealthier
Americans and Republicans' push for spending cuts, as they try
to outmaneuver each other for political advantage.
It is the same dispute that prevented lawmakers from
reaching agreement in December on extending the tax cut through
the 2012 election year.
Democrats offered on Thursday to scale back unemployment
insurance benefits to 93 weeks from 99. Republicans, who want
them cut to 59 weeks, swiftly rejected the proposal.
Democrats believe they have the advantage in the talks and
are reluctant to make significant concessions unless they see a
willingness by Republicans to soften their central demand for
the package to be paid for entirely with spending cuts.
The No. 2 Republican in the House, Eric Cantor, said
Republicans would like talks wrapped up by the end of next week
when Congress will go on a weeklong break. But Boehner said
separately he did not want to set any deadlines.
The current two-month extension expires on Feb. 29. If
Congress fails to act, the 4.2 percent tax workers pay for the
Social Security retirement fund will snap back to 6.2 percent.
Some economists worry that failing to extend the payroll tax
cut could slow already sluggish U.S. economic growth by as much
as 1 percentage point this year.
The tax cut package also includes extending jobless benefits
for the long-term unemployed and the cost of averting a 27
percent pay cut for doctors treating elderly Medicare patients.
Election-year politics have complicated the search for a
deal on how to pay for the tax cut package. The Republican plan
calls for a premium increase for upper-income Medicare patients
that has been rejected by Democrats, who are likely to use
protecting the Medicare as a campaign issue.
Republicans, want to protect their tax-cutting image and
rejected a Democratic proposal to impose an extra 1 percent tax
on incomes over $1 million.