* Democrats view Republican move as major concession
* Republicans accuse Democrats of blocking tax cut deal
* Republicans to hold separate talks on jobless benefits
By Donna Smith and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 In a surprise
about-face, Republican leaders in the U.S. House of
Representatives dropped their demand on Monday for spending cuts
to offset the costs of extending a soon-to-expire payroll tax
cut for 160 million workers.
The Republican offer represented a potential breakthrough in
deadlocked negotiations with Democrats but it could draw fire
from budget-slashing conservatives within the party who are
staunchly opposed to adding to a trillion-plus deficit.
Notably, the offer was issued by both House Speaker John
Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, and his deputy Eric
Cantor, who has often taken a more hardline approach in budget
negotiations with Democrats over the past year.
The White House reacted cautiously to news of the offer,
first reported by Reuters, calling it "hypothetical."
Talks on extending the payroll tax, which is due to expire
on Feb. 29, have been stalled over how to pay for it, with both
sides refusing to make significant compromises and accusing each
other of bad faith negotiations.
Republicans control the House and Democrats control the
Senate.
Boehner and Cantor blamed Democrats for blocking agreement
on spending cuts to cover the roughly $170 billion price tag of
extending the payroll tax cut and unemployment insurance for a
full year, along with keeping doctor payments under the Medicare
health insurance program for the elderly at current rates.
"(This) has made it necessary for us to prepare this
fallback option to protect small business job creators and
ensure taxes don't go up on middle class workers," they said in
a joint statement.
Extending the tax cut through 2012 would give the average
U.S. family about $1,000 more in spending power. That in turn
would inject more than $100 billion into the U.S. economy at a
time when it is showing signs of strengthening.
A senior Democratic congressional aide familiar with the
negotiations said Republicans first made the compromise offer
over the weekend. The decision by Republicans to back away from
their demand for spending cuts was seen as a major concession,
the aide said.
RALLYING CRY
Republicans made deficit reduction a rallying cry during
last year's budget battles with Democrats that brought the U.S.
government to the edge of a shutdown three times and cost the
country its coveted AAA credit rating from the Standard & Poor's
rating agency.
A Republican congressional aide said the party had been
discussing the compromise proposal for a week. After weekend
talks between Senator Max Baucus, the top Democratic negotiator,
and Representative Dave Camp, the top Republican negotiator,
Camp held a conference call with Republican leaders to update
them on the state of negotiations.
A decision was made on Monday to make the offer, the
Republican aide said.
Negotiations will continue on averting a pay cut for doctors
treating Medicare patients and on an extension of jobless
benefits for the long-term unemployed, while also seeking a way
to pay for the package, the Republican leaders' statement said.
The big question is whether House Republican rank-and-file,
especially those aligned with the conservative Tea Party
movement, will back an extension of the payroll tax cut
extension if the costs are not fully covered with either
spending cuts or revenue increases.
The issue has divided Republicans in Congress for months.
Many House Republicans initially balked at the tax cut, arguing
that it was not an effective way to stimulate the economy.
But with public opinion strongly on the side of Democrats,
Republicans had embraced the tax cut by 2011. They continued to
push for it to be paid for, however, so as to not further add to
the national debt.
Now, if Republican leaders are stepping back from their
demand, Democrats will likely trumpet it as a victory.
A senior Senate Republican aide predicted that the House
Republican leadership plan would win support in the Senate.
"We have said that tax cuts tend to pay for themselves and
we should not be overly concerned with paying for them. They
(House Republican leaders) came to the same conclusion as we
(Senate Republicans) did last December: it's not smart being
seen as being opposed to a tax cut or demanding that they be
paid for," the aide said.