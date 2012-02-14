* Democrats view Republican move as major concession
* Republicans accuse Democrats of blocking tax cut deal
* Republicans to hold separate talks on jobless benefits
By Donna Smith and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Republican leaders in
the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday dropped their demand
for spending reductions to pay for extending a tax cut for 160
million American workers, setting up a likely breakthrough for
agreement with Democrats.
The about-face cleared the way for the Republican-led House
to vote this week to renew for 10 months the tax cut set to
expire on Feb. 29.
The Democratic-led Senate would likely support the payroll
tax extension as laid out by the Republicans, even though they
prefer including in the deal provisions on jobless benefits and
payments for doctors treating Medicare patients that Republicans
now want to negotiate separately.
Notably, the offer was issued by both House Speaker John
Boehner, the top U.S. Republican, and his deputy Eric Cantor,
who has often taken a more hardline approach in budget
negotiations with Democrats over the past year.
Republicans made deficit reduction a rallying cry during
last year's budget battles with Democrats that brought the U.S.
government to the edge of a shutdown three times and cost the
country its coveted AAA credit rating from the Standard & Poor's
rating agency.
Dropping the demand for spending cuts to finance the payroll
tax cut could draw fire from conservatives within the party who
oppose adding to a trillion-plus deficit.
The decision, however, allows Republicans to put behind them
an issue that has divided them and hurt their tax-cutting image
among voters before the November elections.
"They folded," a senior Democratic aide said. "Republicans
know their ongoing handwringing on getting their members to
support this tax cut is a loser for them."
Many economists said extending the tax cut through the 2012
election year was needed to shore up sluggish U.S. growth even
as some Republicans questioned its economic value. The tax cut
could inject about $100 billion into the U.S. economy this year.
If the impasse had persisted, President Barack Obama could
have added it to his list of complaints about what he calls a
"do nothing Congress," a central theme in his re-election
campaign.
ELECTORAL CONCERNS WEIGH
Public approval of Congress is at record lows and polling
data show voters primarily blame Republicans, who control the
House of Representatives.
"In the middle of the Republican presidential primary and
the general election coming up, they didn't want to saddle their
party with torpedoing a bill to extend a tax cut," said Dan
Ripp of Bradley Woods, a private firm that tracks Washington for
institutional investors.
Republican Senator Ron Johnson, a favorite of the
conservative Tea Party movement, voiced concerns about adding
the roughly $100 billion cost of extending the payroll tax cut
to the debt but acknowledged that "there is such great political
pressure" to extend the payroll tax cut.
Democrats have gained an upper hand in the battle over the
payroll tax cut, using Republican opposition to a Democratic
plan to pay for it with a tax on millionaires to portray them as
favoring the wealthy over the struggling middle class.
The White House reacted cautiously to news of the Republican
offer, first reported by Reuters, calling it "hypothetical."
Congressional Democrats said they would prefer to negotiate
a comprehensive payroll tax cut package that also included an
extension of unemployment insurance benefits and provision to
continue pay at current rates for doctors treating elderly
Medicare patients.
"Republicans are suddenly feeling the pressure to make sure
middle class tax cuts are extended without delay," said House
Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer. "But we cannot ignore Americans who
are out of work through no fault of their own, or put at risk up
to 48 million seniors' access to their doctors."
STALLED TALKS NO MORE
Talks on extending the 4.2 percent rate on taxes workers pay
into the Social Security trust fund had stalled over how to pay
for it, with both sides refusing to make significant compromises
and accusing each other of bad faith negotiations. If Congress
fails to extend the tax break, the payroll tax rate workers pay
will rise to 6.2 percent on March 1.
Boehner and Cantor blamed Democrats for blocking agreement
on spending cuts to cover the roughly $170 billion price tag of
extending the payroll tax cut and unemployment insurance for a
full year, along with keeping doctor payments under the Medicare
health insurance program for the elderly at current rates.
"(This) has made it necessary for us to prepare this
fallback option to protect small business job creators and
ensure taxes don't go up on middle class workers," they said in
a statement.
Republicans first made the compromise offer over the
weekend, aides said.
A Republican aide said the party had been discussing the
move for a week and decided to go ahead with the plan when
weekend talks failed to produce a comprehensive agreement.
Talks over the weekend were held between Senator Max Baucus,
the top Democratic negotiator, and Representative Dave Camp, the
top Republican negotiator.
After the weekend discussions, Camp spoke by phone with
fellow House Republican leaders, including Boehner and Cantor,
and decided to move ahead with a separate payroll tax cut bill
that doesn't include spending cuts to pay for it.
Negotiations will continue on averting a pay cut for doctors
treating Medicare patients and on an extension of jobless
benefits for the long-term unemployed, while also seeking a way
to pay for the package, the Republican leaders' statement said.
A senior Senate Republican aide predicted that the House
Republican leadership plan would win Senate support.
"We have said that tax cuts tend to pay for themselves and
we should not be overly concerned with paying for them," the
aide said.
"They (House Republican leaders) came to the same
conclusion as we (Senate Republicans) did last December: it's
not smart being seen as being opposed to a tax cut or demanding
that they be paid for," the aide said.